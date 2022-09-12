12-metre-high Kanchana Buri glass skywalk opens on River Kwai

The Thai government has opened a new bridge – the Kanchana Buri skywalk over the Khwae Yai River. The skywalk will span a 150-metre stretch that offers panoramic vistas looking out to the merging of the Mae Klong, Khwae Noi, and Khwae Yai – three rivers joining at that point.

Kanchana Buri is hoping to boost their tourism numbers with the new landmark. It was originally scheduled to be opened at the beginning of 2023. While the 12-metre-high skywalk will be a tourist site on its own, the bridge is part of a planned overall beautification of the area, which the cabinet approving further projects to add landscaping to the nearby Khun Phaen Pier and the riverbanks in between. They plan on beautifying and developing the Old Town area on both sides of the river. The skywalk allows for beautiful city views, but it is made of glass to let those who walk along it to look directly down into the confluence of waters with two colours meeting and combining.

The walking street will now be opening daily from 4pm to 10pm. A limit of 100 to 120 tourists will be allowed on the bridge at a time, and entrance will be granted in one-hour time blocks from 9am to 6pm each day. The first block will be 9am to 10am, and the last will be from 5pm to 6pm. On weekdays there will be 3 hours break from noon to 3pm, with 6 sessions per day, for a maximum of 720 people per day. On weekends and public holidays there will be no break, allowing for 9 hourly groups to visit the skywalk, up to 1,080 people each weekend day.