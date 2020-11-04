Why your smart phone is a great companion for vacations

If you have a vacation planned in the upcoming months, then it is imperative you bring along your smart phone. These devices are not only very useful for your trip itself, they are also great tools to stay connected with your every day life while on holiday. In this article, we will go through some of the reasons that smart phones are such great companions for your vacations.

Help

Your smart phone can be very helpful if you maximise its usage. There are two main things that your smart phone can help with on holiday which are the weather and navigation. Some activities can only be completed in certain weather or are just much more enjoyable, so quickly checking the forecast can help you figure out what you want to do. Of course, they are not completely reliable, but they are a good indicator.

Similarly, it is very easy to get lost in foreign lands that you are not familiar with, so make sure you download a navigation app such as Google Maps or Waze. This should help alleviate some stress when it comes to travelling and will help you to get around in the most optimal ways.

Staying updated

When on vacation, it is easy to become disconnected with your life back home. Some people desire exactly this, but life goes on without you and it is easy to be left behind. As such, your smart phone can be a great way to stay updated with everything that happens while you are away on vacation.

If you are looking to disconnect, then you can still do this while being updated. For example, if you do not want to be contacted by anyone, set up an automated response for your email and delete your social media apps, but still bring your phone along for your favourite football team’s results and news. You can do this in any way you want to stay updated.

Mobile betting

If you are someone who enjoys betting as a hobby, you may want to keep this up while you are on holiday. After all, you will have some downtime and if there are big games or events, then there may be some great bets that you do not want to miss out on.

Fortunately, everything you can do on your computer or in betting shops, you can also do on your smart phone. This includes depositing and withdrawing your funds, placing bets, slots and table games and even services like customer support and more. Almost all betting companies have worked hard to develop apps as in seen I this list of mobile apps, that can cater to all your needs, so your mobile experience should be just as good as any of your other experiences.

In fact, mobile betting is even better in one regard: in-play betting. An in-play bet is a bet that is placed once the event has already started and the odds fluctuate a lot. Thanks to the speed of mobile apps, you can bet in between points in a tennis match for example, and a lot of the time it can be faster than placing a bet on a computer and it is most certainly faster than placing a bet in shop. In any case, all your betting desires should be catered to by your smartphone.

Payments

Smart phones are becoming a more and more common way of paying for things and it is extremely convenient. If you have not already, you should easily be able to set up Apple Pay if you are with Apple, and this will allow you to only bring your phone with you rather than your whole wallet while you are out and about. All you need to do is to tap your phone to the card reader and the money will leave your account quickly securely.

Not only can you pay with your phone very quickly, it is also a great tool to control your bank account. In a foreign country, ATMs can be difficult to use and you may not be able to easily access your bank account. If you have a mobile banking app on your smart phone, then viewing and controlling your bank account is very easy and convenient.