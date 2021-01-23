Vietnam to launch its first VET by EHL training center

Cityland Education (Vietnam) has signed with EHL Advisory Services to become a VET by EHL Licensed Center to train service-minded hospitality professionals ready to thrive in a shifting industry.

Cityland Education (CE) is thrilled to start the year 2021 with an exciting partnership with EHL, the best hospitality school in the world, which confirms our confidence in the tourism potential of Vietnam. By venturing into the education industry, Cityland is not only strengthening its position as a leading Vietnamese group but also fully engaging into its corporate social responsibility policy.

Cityland Education aims at offering the best educational and vocational programs available worldwide to the Vietnamese students and workforce. By bridging the gap between the job market needs and the education space, Cityland Education is looking forward to strengthening local skills, expanding career opportunities and enhancing Vietnamese people’s lives.

The VET by EHL program is a blended skills training model based on the Swiss Competency Framework, regarded as one of the best education models in the world. It is characterized by a strong learning outcomes approach and a competence-oriented structure of training content. The curriculum emphasizes practical learning, designed to enable graduates to be work-ready upon completion.

As a VET by EHL Licensed Center, Cityland Education through its Hotel Academy Phu Quoc will offer 4 module-based Professional Diplomas and Certificates to students interested in fast-tracking or upgrading their career in hospitality: Kitchen, Service, Rooms and Hotel Administration.

The flexible program structure targets students and professionals at different levels in their career focusing on the application of skills through real-world learning and internships. All learning content is developed by EHL in Switzerland, encouraging a stimulating and interactive teaching style.

Our collaboration with EHL is a common answer to the current aspiration of the Vietnamese hospitality industry, and the service industry in general, to upgrade the skills of its professional workers and therefore improve our customers’ experience while visiting our country.

Our upcoming Hotel Academy Phu Quoc will be the first training center owned by Cityland Education and licensed under the standards of VET by EHL. The Hotel Academy will follow VET by EHL’s international requirements in terms of facilities and design and will comprise of more than 10,000sqm available to students. The learning environment will match VET by EHL’s blended learning model and consist of:

- a 50-room training hotel with 4 meeting rooms

- 10 full-size classrooms and 16 half-size classrooms

- 1 ballroom

- 1 reception

- 1 IT laboratory

- 1 demonstration kitchen

- 4 study rooms

- 1 print shop and multimedia corner,

- 1 library

- 1 bakery and 1 café bar

- 1 main kitchen

The convenient location of the Hotel Academy Phu Quoc at only a 10-min drive from the international airport provides great accessibility for students and professionals flying in while being close to Long Beach and its numerous hotels and resorts.

Finally, Cityland Education views the current pandemic as an opportunistic time for students and professionals to improve and hone their skills as the travel & tourism industry is redefining its future. As a destination, Vietnam has been blessed with amazing landscapes, rich culture and exquisite cuisine which make us among travellers’ top destination choices. We believe that with the right training and the integration of best practices, we will be able to provide an authentic and memorable experience with a whole new level of service.

Mr. André Mack, Director & Deputy Senior Managing Director of EHL Advisory Services also shared his vision regarding the upcoming Hotel Academy Phu Quoc”” EHL is delighted to partner with Cityland Group to establish the very first VET by EHL center in Vietnam. We believe that this partnership will set up a unique hospitality education community within the region by providing students with an education that upholds the highest international standards and EHL excellence and supports the local hospitality industry development. “”

Statement from Cityland Education

Mrs Linh Vu, Chairwoman of the Board of Cityland Education said during the signing ceremony « Building and learning new skills take time. Changing behaviours and initiating a new approach to service take time. And since travel is experiencing a halt, now is the perfect moment to take action and invest in people and service culture