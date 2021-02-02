UAE reopens its borders to Qatar: How this affects gulf tourism

With all the difficulties that 2020 brought along with itself, 2021 looks a bit brighter. The respective countries’ government officials have formally announced the news that the United Arab Emirates reopens its borders to Qatar.

The border restrictions were set to be removed on January 9. From then on, all air, land, and sea traffic was placed in motion and returned to its previous state, just like it was before three and a half years. The countries involved, including the United Arab Emirates, are eager to reinstate Qatar to its previous place.

The months that were put into these negotiations have finally paid off. This fortunate resolution of the conflict brings a much-needed wave of positivity and inspiration.

The Gulf countries will be turning a new page, and there was previously a dent in their tourism.

So, how does the newly-resolved matter affect gulf tourism?

The recently formed agreement between the UAE and Qatar will leave a monumental impact on their tourism. The resumption of the common travel components will greatly benefit all of the countries involved.

Air Travel

The reopening of the airspace between UAE and Qatar will ease the traveling of international tourists via the Hamad International Airport that was awarded the best airport in the Middle East for four years consecutively by Global Traveler’s Survey. Tourists will have the privilege of enjoying seamless transits without overcomplicated transit routes in this prestigious airport.

Also, Hamad International Airport was the first one to be awarded a 5-star certificate with regard to safety measures and efficiency checks, meaning that hygiene standards on the airport are top-notch.

Number of Tourists

While the global pandemic has greatly affected tourism and hospitality all over the world, this resolution will facilitate the express recovery of the touristic links between the two countries.

The tourism-related sectors are bound to feel the positive consequences of the aforementioned resolution, as international tourists will once again have the chance to experience traveling and touring the Middle East on a united front.

Before the conflict, the Qatari overnight visitors formulated a crucial group of UAE’s tourism industry. Following the global pandemic, it is anticipated that the numbers will bounce back gradually.

As Qatar and UAE resume their travel ties, Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup in 2022 is bound to be greatly facilitated, and people can expect a memorable event accompanied by an inflow of tourists.

The hospitality and leisure sector, both in close relation to the tourism sector, will see a tremendous improvement as a result of the restored travel links, which include sea and land travelers in addition to air traffic.

Things to Explore

In the tourism department, the United Arab Emirates will definitely be the first one to benefit from the border reopening. This sector, shaken as it may be due to the ongoing world pandemic of COVID-19, will not dissipate. The expected influx of tourists, both international and Qatari, will increase this segment of the UAE’s economy.

Tourists interested in Dubai will enjoy everything this city has to offer, from exclusive rooftops and beaches to the inevitable experience of Burj Khalifa.

And now that Qatar’s capital, Doha, is open once again, the United Arab Emirates, along with other countries previously involved in the embargo, can enjoy the beauties of the Middle Eastern’s beloved pearl.

They can explore the heritage and broad cultural spectrum that Qatar has to offer. While the commercial places are a sight to behold, Qatar has various hidden gems to uncover and experience.

Tourists can wander through the traditional marketplace at Souq Waqif, take the breathtaking Corniche waterfront promenade, and stop for a synthesis of art at almost every step. Not to mention the desert escapades afterward. In any sense, Doha will not disappoint them.

To Recap

The turbulence brought on by the global pandemic left a significant impact on the entirety of the world. However, a common thread of thought can be extracted as a lesson from the ongoing pandemic. A more positive outlook has been reached.

During all chaos, it is possible to stand united and enforce stability, as proven by the Gulf countries and their willingness to reinstate Qatar to its previous status as a good neighbor.

With the UAE opening their borders to Qatar, the tumultuous period between the two countries and the other parties involved came to an end. In the spirit of turning a new leaf, the two countries will now enjoy a period of stability, unity, and progress. This positive effect will be reflected especially on tourism, as now-united Gulf countries assume the position of the industry giant once again.