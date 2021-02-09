Tourist journey launches as the first digital personalised travel platform using Ai

The future of travel has arrived with the launch of Tourist Journey, a first-of-its-kind connected travel platform. The tech-based and user-led site offers a hand selected collection of the world’s most interesting and high-quality travel experiences.

Aiming to change the way consumers book travel, Tourist Journey provides a central and seamless platform offering highly curated, personalized, and instantly bookable itineraries. The catalogue of over 1,000 tours and experiences, 3,000 hotels, and countless curated packages and customizable journeys across 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, are all hand-picked by local experts following a thorough research and vetting process.

The game-changing feature is the magical personalized My Journey process which enables any user to generate a fully personalized trip itinerary inclusive of hotel accommodations, tours, experiences, and transfers. Following a series of prompts that get to know who the traveler is, where they want to go, and what their interests are, a completed trip itinerary is created in under 3 minutes with everything ready to book instantly. The traveler can edit their trip (change hotels, switch out tours, or leave extra free time), send a pdf to a friend, save and return, or go ahead and book. This process would typically take hours or days to curate independently or require a traditional travel agent and a lot of advanced notice. The simple process, underpinned by complex technology and paired with an extensive roster of tourism and hospitality partners across the globe, creates a product that will set a new standard for the travel industry.

The creator of Tourist Journey is Tel Aviv-based Ben Julius, founder of an established group of travel-tech brands including Tourist Israel which launched in 2008 and has since become Israel’s largest tech-led travel brand. Ben was inspired to build Tourist Journey out of a desire to create a seamless user experience for travelers from start to finish. Recognizing that planning a trip, however big or small, can often become overwhelming and time consuming, the team at Tourist Journey created an easier and better way to explore the world. With a tech-first approach, the concept of a holistic ‘travel journey’ is at the heart of Tourist Journey’s philosophy, taking users from a desire to travel to returning with lasting memories in a simple yet meaningful way.

Tourist Journey aims to become a partner to every traveler, designing trips tailored to the individual. As the traveler becomes known, Tourist Journey’s algorithm will suggest better destinations, trips, hotels, and experiences. Travelers can select from bucket list tours with an authentic twist such as the Sensory Wine Tasting in Cinque Terre Italy or the Archaeological Site & Pueblo Bike Tour in Tulum Mexico as well as niche off-the-beaten-path cultural adventures like the 8 Day Secrets of Iceland package. Multi-city trips can also be arranged so travelers can get the most out of every destination with ease. All experiences are carefully designed or chosen by an insider team who knows the destinations intricately, allowing users to book without doubt as to quality or authenticity. The team also aims as much as possible to offer experiences that are environmentally responsible and socially conscious, and work with small local partners who share the brand’s vision. The goal is to save travelers valuable time in planning their trip, and provide peace of mind by putting the Tourist Journey stamp of approval on whatever they offer.

“We started Tourist Journey to do things differently,” said Ben Julius, Founder of Tourist Journey. “Nothing like this exists. Google was overwhelming and time consuming, and most travel agents don’t understand what we want as travelers - and if they did, it could be at a price - so we built the solution to the problem. Our priority is to offer the best experiences, trusted products, unparalleled personalized service, and surprisingly attractive prices. Our belief is that new luxury means personalized, customized, and authentic. With Tourist Journey, high-end personalization and authenticity no longer need to come with a high price tag.”

Tourist Journey launches at the perfect time as vaccinations become more widely accessible and international borders continue to open up. Tourist Journey will continue to expand, adding new experiences in more cities and countries across the world with the goal of becoming the go-to destination for quality and personalized travel.

