Top luxury travel concierge at the Maldives

Are you looking for the best Luxury Travel Concierge in the Maldives? Enjoy the barefoot intelligent luxury in the Maldives, where you could easily enjoy pristine beaches that will indulge your soul, mind, and body. Immerse yourself in the exclusive oasis of serenity as well as beauty. The Maldives is a beautiful place where you could easily get a lifetime trip filled with surprises as well as excitement. With more than 1,192 coral islands, Maldives is one of the most beautiful islands to enjoy your vacation with family and friends. Almost 99% of the 90,000 square kilometers have been covered by the sea.

Experience the finest turquoise lagoon in different shades of blue along with the purest white sand beaches. Get unique underwater dining with world-class luxury resorts.

Boutique And Luxury Resorts:

Zeldiva is leading in delivering astounding quintessence travel services. Zeldiva team of travel concierge values the guests with their personalised hospitality. The team receives extensive training, resort familiarisation trips, product orientation, and many more to empower them to plan your trip. It also especially helps to easily create the most relaxing and smooth holiday. Zeldiva is the largest Luxury Travel Concierge in the Maldives with giving you the best developments to refurbishments. Guests enjoy the luxurious hand-picked resorts suitable for enjoying the most beautiful stay for their holiday. Here is your excellent option when you look for the most astounding resort with an unmatched ambiance with a luxurious stay.

Choosing the Maldives becomes one of the best options whether you are looking for a family getaway. Even for a birthday, a wedding celebration, honeymoon holiday, or the best place to rest and relax the holiday. Below is the Top Luxury Travel Concierge in the Maldives.

Milaidhoo Island Resort:

The Milaidhoo Island Resort is one of the famous boutique luxury resorts located in Baa Atoll. The resort is also located close to Hanifaru Bay and 126km northwest of Male. Beautiful Milaidhoo is one of the perfect options for coral reef enthusiasm as it is encircled by the island. The spot is also quite famous for diving, snorkeling, and many others. Milaidhoo Resort takes you to the most unmatched ambiance with giving you a warm feel. Enjoy your vacation in the beautiful islands, mainly abundant with tropical greenery, which measures 300 by 180m.

Naladhu Private Island Maldives

Choose this secluded private island where each house gives you the home away from home feel. The vast swimming pool lets you enjoy the cool of freshwater as you fill your soul with ocean breeze and infinity. You can enjoy gastronomically delectable dishes from comprehensive options of bars and restaurants. Fine dining is served at your house deck and takes in the peach and serenity while you cherish each bite. Enjoy your 24-hour butler service. Staying at this private resort gives you the island home, access to close by resorts Anantara Veli and Anantara Dhigu. You can never truly get tired of the island hospitality in the Maldives and at Naladhu Private Island Maldives.

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi

Travel in comfort and worry-free holiday in the Maldives at this exceptionally pristine beach of Ozen Reserve Bolifushi. A luxe-premium all-inclusive resort where nothing is compromised. The lush vegetation around this elongated island lets you experience a tropical paradise. A relaxing couple’s holiday, a memorable family getaway, or a fun-filled thrill-seeking trip with friends, you can never go wrong choosing this beautiful island that is reachable by a short 25 minutes luxury speedboat from Velana International Airport.

Why Book With Zeldiva Luxury?

Zeldiva Luxury is the best in bringing you the instant way for enjoying your stay luxuriously in the Maldives. Apart from this, you can get specialized facilities in the island resort.

Special Deals:

Zeldiva Luxury is committed to bringing you the best option for enjoying your stay. Get the premium-grade luxury resorts in the Maldives with nightly rate reductions as well as seasonal offers. You can conveniently enrich your luxury holiday with Zeldiva Luxury.