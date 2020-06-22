Tips for sailing holidays in Greece

Greece is the most attractive and most popular yacht charter venue in the world. It is the perfect country for Bareboat Sailing Holidays. Greece boasts of over 3,000 islands, with lots of different vegetation and climate areas. The different architectural structures and cultures of the country make it one of the choicest destinations for tourism activity. Due to the fact that sailing areas in Greece have a lot to offer (ranging from hundreds of islands to rich cultural heritage), you will need more than just one boat trip to explore this beautiful country.

The hot spots for sailing holidays in the country are the Sporades, the Dodecanese, the Saronic Gulf, the Cyclades, and the Ionian Sea. The perfect spots for beginners are the Saronic Gulf and the Ionian Sea, while the professional sailors prefer the Cyclades in spring, autumn or summer.

Best time to sail in Greece

The best time to sail in Greece is between April to November. The peak season starts from the last week in June till the second week of September. At this time of the year, you can expect to see crowded spots and marinas, and numerous motorboats sailing the different ports on islands, so be ready to occasionally anchor your boat. Apart from motorboats, you will also see catamarans, yachts, and gullets offering excellent charter prices. The shops and restaurants will be on hand to offer you the best of services.

Summer in Greece can be extremely dry and hot, with lots of temperature and sun up to 35 degrees Celsius around the islands and coastal regions. But the Cyclades is not usually hot because of the Meltemi winds that keep blowing for days up to 8 Beaufort in August and July. Ferries will then not be given access to sail, many charter companies don’t even allow their boats to leave the harbor.

You will enjoy reasonable prices and the aftermath of summer in the shoulder season – between June and September. The regional season in Greece is also different due to the country’s size. For instance, shoulder seasons and summer are longer in the southern part of Aegean Islands and you can even swim in December in the region.

Sailing/Charter Possibilities

Just make your decision on the islands you wish to visit and rent a good boat. Bareboat yacht charter is for experienced sailors but you can also choose a skippered yacht charter to have freedom onboard and also to feel safe with an expert skipper operating the boat.

If you have no sailing experience and you desire an enjoyable vacation without worries, then it is better for you to charter a skippered boat. The Skipper has full control over the itinerary, sailing maneuvers, and the yacht. You can also make use of a domestic skipper who has enough knowledge about everything you need for an enjoyable holiday.