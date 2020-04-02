The Portrait Firenze Hotel, Florence; A Review

Florence, Italy, is home to some of the world’s finest hotels, with outstanding amenities and world-class services. If you’re visiting the city, one such hotel to consider is the Portrait Firenze.

The Portrait Firenze sits along the banks of the Arno River. The sophisticated design, a trademark of the Ferragamo Group of hotels, quickly appeals to any traveler with a sense of taste, the spacious suites and in-room kitchens making it a value-for-money option for family vacations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Portrait Firenze.

An Overview

The Portrait Firenze is a luxury hotel in Florence, located on the northern bank of the Arno River, literally on the Ponte Vecchio. The Uffizi Gallery, Palazzo Vecchio, Bargello Museum, and Duomo are other highlight sights close to the hotel. All these places are within a 10-minute walking distance.

Also within a close range are the beautiful shops of Via Tornabuoni and bohemian attractions of the Oltrarno, which are visible across the river. You could also spare a few minutes to shop for shoes at the Museo Ferragamo found around the corner.

The Portrait Firenze is finished in classic-modern designs and colors. The retro furniture, exquisite textiles, and monochrome prints, inspired by 1950s and 1960s designs, stand out from the off. Elegant tones of silver, gold, cream, and gray give the interiors an instant feel of class.

Rooms and Amenities

The Portrait Firenze has a total of 37 rooms. Most of the rooms have a river view through floor-to-ceiling windows. As such, you can sit in bed and watch the scullers row up and down the Arno.

All the rooms are spacious and cozy, with a kitchenette hidden in a lacquered cabinet. The idea is to allow guests who want to spend most of their time indoors to easily prepare not only coffee but also lunches and dinners inside.

The pale walls, dark, hardwood flooring, and smart rugs combine to generate a truly charming atmosphere. Large mirrors, a large flat-screen TV, photography, fashion books, and a glossy cabinet with a minibar are other features that quickly catch the eye. Each room has a mini iPad and a Bluetooth system for music.

Recommended: The Ponte Vecchio Luxury Suite

The Ponte Vecchio luxury suite on the 6th floor is particularly stunning. Extending onto a full-façade riverfront terrace, it treats guests to a refreshing personal vantage point over the Arno. It’s highly recommendable for executives on a business trip looking for a home away from home.

If you’re bringing the kids, the Portrait Firenze has multiple connecting rooms. Babysitting is also available on request as well as a video library for the young ones to enjoy.

Services and Facilities

Staff at the Portrait Firenze go out of their way to make guests feel truly welcome before arrival and utmostly comfortable once you check in. A pre-arrival form allows you to choose pillow preferences and whether you’d like newspapers and flowers. You also get to choose what you want for breakfast.

Unlike in most hotels, there’s no check-in desk. Instead, upon arrival, you’re hushed into a sitting-room-like reception area where you’re offered an armchair with a drink. Then, a member of the “lifestyle team” takes you through the rest of the onboarding process and assigns you a Lifestyle Manager.

If you need to relax and enjoy some alone time, you can order room massage. Or, you can visit the Ferragamo Continental’s White Iris Spa, which is just around the corner, for a therapeutic spa.

The best part is that you don’t have to struggle to access these amenities. Most of the signature treatments can be arranged by your Lifestyle Manager and enjoyed in the privacy of your suite.

Foods and Drinks

On the ground floor of the Portrait Firenze, you’ll find the Caffe dell’ Oro, which serves a generous breakfast buffet as well as light lunches and dinners. Breakfast is served until 11 am.

If you don’t feel like getting out of your suite, room service is available from the same kitchen.

For Italian and Tuscan cuisines, feel free to arrange a treat at the award-winning, 1-Michelin Star Borgo San Jacopo restaurant found at the nearby Hotel Lungarno.

Verdict

The Portrait Firenze is an exceptional, 5-star hotel with standout amenities and some fantastic views. With room prices starting at just €545 (£478) in the low season, it’s an option you should definitely consider if traveling to Florence.