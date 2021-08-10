The most iconic greyhound tracks in the UK

Some of the best tracks for greyhound racing are actually located within the UK. In fact, during the mid-early 1900s, the UK favoured greyhound racing in the same light as what football is today really. Belle Vue was the first location to host a greyhound race within the UK, and over the years to come after, the popularity increased even more so. 10 years down the line and over 200 more locations were founded, and attracted millions more punters each year, making revenues from this form of gambling rocket high.

While post war greyhound racing has taken a hit in terms of its popularity, many people still join the ranks of favouring it in the present day. Below are some of the most popular greyhound racing tracks that should definitely be paid a visit if you prefer live betting experiences that are in the exhilarating moment!

Remember, if you are planning to visit any of these tracks and you don’t live in the UK, you may need to check the latest travel news to see if there are any restrictions.

Crayford

Crayford is a Bexley-based track that has been around since its conception back in 1937. Back in the day this was a perfect location that had a lot of buzz. Now the location hosts the Golden Jack Gold Collar and the Kent St Leger event. What makes this location an appealing spot, is the amazing bars and cafe that is centred within the venue and the 230-seat restaurant, which allows spectators to eat as they overlook the track and all the action happening there and then. This track is found within the suburbs of London, and with public transport, is very easy to get to via main train lines. Many media outlets such as the Greyhound Recorder can be the perfect outsource to gain more coverage on events occurring at this venue.

Towcester

Towcester is another very picturesque course that is within the countryside of Northamptonshire. This location is found on the estate of Neston. While it was originally a place where horses raced, they extended it with a greyhound racing track back in 2014, making it quite the new hotspot for greyhound racing. Towcester became the location of English Greyhound Derby racing back in 2017 and 2018, however it did not remain due the course actually went into administration. But due to the Derby being taken over by new ownership, Towcester will see the return of their traditional greyhound racing.

Nottingham

Nottingham once had the iconic location of the White City Stadium, in addition to having a rich history when it comes to greyhound racing. Many believe that it is one of the most popular tracks situated within the UK. Located within the heart of Nottingham, the stadium provides great social spots such as bars, multiple restaurants and is also the home of the Eclipse, Puppy Classic and the Select Stakes. It is most definitely worth paying this spot a visit, should you want to get a great seat watching greyhound racing.

Sheffield Stadium

Sheffield Stadium is a location known for being the oldest from this entire list. Built in 1929, it has recently got itself an upgrade of over $7million worth, making it pretty modern and down with the times now. Located just 10 minutes from Sheffield’s main city centre, there are multiple bars, restaurants and social meeting points for those to entertain themselves with, in the middle of watching main events like the Steel City Cup for example. The 300-seater restaurant allows racegoers to enjoy a nice meal in the midst of some serious racing action.

Romford

Last but not least, the Romford is a venue that is located outside of London, within the borough of Havering. This spot is perfect for those that wish to attend greyhound racing but not find themselves in the hustle and bustle of the city. The venue is the only one aside from Crayford that is provided for people local to London, meaning as you can imagine, it can get very busy during peak races, as the commute is very local to the capital city. The venue is home to the Essex Vase, Golden Spirit, Coronation Cup and the Champion Stakes. Meaning it very much is the centre of many of the most eventful races within greyhound history. The $13 million dollar renovation that the site went through recently gives more reason that this possibly could be one of the best locations to go to for greyhound racing.