Sign language interpreters head to Australia’s popular tourist regions

Australians may have seen Auslan (or Sign Language) Interpreters on many forms of media during the coronavirus crisis, now they will see this unique language at some of Australia’s most famous tourist sites.

The creator of Cocky Guides, Australia’s leading tour operator for blind and low vision travelers, has launched small group adventures with an onboard Auslan Interpreter for deaf travelers.

“The past two years we have been delivering engaging sensory experiences on tour for blind and low vision travelers, as word spread, I’d receive requests to tailor experiences for travelers with different needs. There are already options available for disability travel. However, our success has been to focus on tailored group experiences for a specific need, allowing us to deliver group support and create accessible tours that offer great value. It is a natural progression for us to support deaf travelers requiring an Auslan Interpreter.” said the founder of Cocky Guides, James McFarlane.

“We ran our first trip with six deaf travelers to NSW’s Shoalhaven region in July 2020, allowing us to fine-tune the teamwork between our local trip leader and our Auslan Interpreter. I was so excited that the travelers loved the experience, and later, the number of messages I received from professional tours guides that want to get involved.” said James.

Travelers are now able to take a day trip with an Auslan Interpreter from Sydney to popular regions like the Blue Mountains, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands. Future destinations across Australia will become available as COVID border restrictions and traveler movements ease. For the current schedule and tour availability visit: www.sensorytourismaustralia.com/tours