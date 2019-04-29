Let’s face it – the great state of New Jersey is often thought to have a bad reputation. With the wonders of New York City and the tranquility of Connecticut right next door, it’s no wonder that New Jersey can struggle to compare. But for those who truly want a unique and exciting vacation destination, New Jersey has a plethora of charm, excitement, and beauty to offer.

From its own big cities to stunning beaches, and pastoral countryside to exciting casinos, New Jersey has a lot going on. More and more savvy travelers are going out of their way to discover this oft-overlooked state – and so should you. Check out our travel guide with seven reasons why you should visit New Jersey this year – and next year, too!

1. Stunning Beaches Abound

Sure, for better or for worse, we have all heard of ‘the Jersey Shore,’ but this coastal state has miles and miles (130 miles, to be exact) of gorgeous coastline, perfect for any beach bum. Ocean Grove, Cape May, Avalon, and many other seaside towns await!

2. The changing colors of Autumn are amazing

Tourists from around the world flock to New England to take in the changing colors of Autumn leaves, but did you know you can experience all of this and more in New Jersey? View the pretty leaves, pick a bushel of apples, explore a picture-perfect pumpkin patch, and sip a warming cup of apple cider – the fall is when New Jersey really shines. Be sure to visit small towns, like Lambertville, Collingswood, and Princeton.

3. Atlantic City is calling – are you ready to answer?

Atlantic City is like Las Vegas if it were draped along a beautiful sandy coast. It’s got all of the excitement, casinos, and action of Sin City, but it also gives you the chance to take in the sea air and live your best beach life. World-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and the chance to strike it big – there is no wonder that so many people choose to visit Atlantic City every year.

4. The Kite And Balloon Festivals are legendary

New Jersey isn’t just home to a hot air balloon festival, it is also home to a huge annual balloon festival! People from around the world visit the Garden State for the Wildwoods International Kite Festival (the largest kite festival in North America), and the Annual QuickChek’s Festival of Ballooning. Take to the skies!

5. The views of Manhattan will get you a lot of Instagram likes!

Manhattan is one of the most visited cities in the world, and people dream of visiting the place where, “these streets will make you feel brand new, big lights will inspire you.” That said, when you are in Manhattan you can’t actually see the iconic city spread out in front of you! In order to get a great photo of the Manhattan skyline, you should head across the river to cities like Hoboken and Jersey City.

6. This is a state that takes music seriously

While New York may be more known for its music scene, New Jersey is also the birthplace of many important and influential musicians. Hoboken is famous as the birthplace of Frank Sinatra, and the town is like a time capsule dedicated to the “Chairman of the Board”. If you are a fan of the Rat Pack, you should head to Hoboken and walk along their self-guided tour of the city’s best Frank sites.

New Jersey is also the birthplace of Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen – this is definitely a state with blue-collar rock and roll running through its veins.

7. Spend a day (or two) at the world’s biggest theme park

New Jersey is home to the world’s largest theme park, the massive Six Flags Great Adventure. You can find this legendary roller coaster haven in Jackson, New Jersey. Opened in 1974, it’s home to Six Flags Great Adventure, and is home to the faster and tallest-drop roller coaster on the planet.

New Jersey will blow you away

There are countless reasons to visit the Garden State as your next vacation destination, but the 7 listed above should be enough to get you started with your trip planning.

Amazing casinos, glorious beaches, world-class theme parks, exciting festivals, and a great soundtrack to boot – see you in Jersey!