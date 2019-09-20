Set-jetting the TV-inspired travel trend earning millions for the UK

Forget binge-watching, set-jetting is the newest trend to grip the nation, with more people than ever getting off the couch to explore the locations used in their favourite TV shows.

Travelzoo, a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, has compiled research into screen tourism and the impact that film- and television-related tourism is having on the UK’s economy and communities.

Latest figures estimate that inbound tourists spent just under £600 million in film-related tourism, with popular destinations associated with TV shows seeing increases in visitor numbers.

In many cases, the impact on tourism has been substantial. For example:

• Shibden Hall, as featured in the BBC show “Gentleman Jack”, has seen its visitor numbers grow by an estimated 700% since the show aired

• In 2018, one in six tourists visiting Northern Ireland said they were influenced by seeing various NI locations on “Game of Thrones”

• After Ely Cathedral was used to depict Westminster Abbey in the Netflix series “The Crown”, visitor numbers to Ely have risen to nearly 4 million in the last three years

Glyn Owen from Travelzoo commented on this rising trend:

“We’re seeing UK TV shows becoming hugely popular internationally, with several cleaning up at the recent 2019 Emmy Awards. These TV programmes showcase the beautiful locations the UK has to offer, and their success is having a very positive effect on our tourism industry.”

Becoming the ultimate set-jetter

The UK is a regular filming location for both hit TV shows and Hollywood films, so there is no lack of choice for those wanting to explore the landscapes made famous on the big and small screens.

Travelzoo has created a series of itineraries designed to help tourists make the most of their set-jetting adventures. You can take a look at these here: https://www.travelzoo.com/uk/blog/tv-tourism-itinerary/

You can read more information on the screen tourism phenomenon on the Travelzoo website - https://www.travelzoo.com/uk/destinations/screentourism/