Relive the Electro-Pop Revolution with Berlin at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut

If you’re a fan of the Los Angeles’ iconic electro-pop band Berlin, who came to prominence in the 1980s, and have a few spare dates on your calendar over the coming months, you may want to book your tickets to watch them live on May 24, 2024, at the Foxwood Resort Casino – Great Cedar Showroom in Connecticut.

Connecticut is home to just two tribally-owned land-based casinos. The other is the Mohegan Sun Casino, which is also known for hosting similar events. Let’s dive in to discover more about the Berlin concert scheduled to run from 14:00 to 21:00 local time.

Who is Berlin?

For those of you who may not be so familiar with the L.A. band Berlin, you may have already heard the group’s most iconic tune, ‘Take My Breath Away’ – the most memorable song from the 1986 smash hit movie Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise.

The award-winning song won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The band formed in 1978 and remained active until 1987.

They took a ten-year break, became active again in 1997, and haven’t looked back. Current band members include John Crawford, Terri Nunn, Carlton Bost, David Shulz, David Diamond, and Ric ‘Rocc’ Roccapriore.

Past members include Roger O’Donnell, Toni Childs, Paloma Estevez, Chris Olivas, Rob Brill, Dan Van Paten, Virginia, Macolino, and Joseph Diforte, to name a few.

The main genres include electro-pop, synth-pop, post-punk, and new wave, and apart from Take My Breath Away, some of their other hit tracks include No More Words, Like Flames, and You Don’t Know.

Interesting facts about the music group Berlin

● Formation: Berlin was formed in Orange County, California, in the late 1970s by John Crawford. The group is notable for combining new wave and synth-pop styles.

● Lead Singer: Terri Nunn, who joined the band in 1979, is known as the band’s lead vocalist. Her powerful voice became one of Berlin’s defining characteristics.

● Biggest Hit: Their most well-known song is “Take My Breath Away,” which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 1986. The song was featured in the film Top Gun.

● Controversial Song: “Sex (I’m A…)” is another hit that gained significant attention due to its provocative lyrics, which challenged the norms of the time and resulted in some radio stations refusing to play it.

● Breakup and Reunion: Berlin initially disbanded in 1987 due to creative differences. However, they reunited in the late 1990s and released new music, with Terri Nunn leading the reformed band.

● Recent Releases: Berlin continues to release new music. Their 2019 album Transcendence marked a return to their earlier style, combining nostalgic elements with modern production.

● Influence: They are considered an influential band within the synth-pop and new wave genres, often credited with helping to popularize the styles in the United States.

● Reality TV: Terri Nunn and Berlin were featured in the reality show Bands Reunited in 2004, which showcased bands from the past reconnecting and performing together.

● Stage Presence: Known for their live performances, Berlin concerts were characterized by high energy and Terri Nunn’s charismatic stage presence, often incorporating theatrical elements.

● Legacy: Berlin’s music continues to be celebrated and covered by various artists, reflecting their lasting impact on pop culture and music history.

What are the casinos like in Connecticut?

As mentioned, there are two land-based casinos and a couple of fully licensed and regulated online casinos in Connecticut. People living in the state can enjoy the land-based Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun Casino but also the online DraftKings Casino and FanDuel Casino.

To play at either of The Constitution State’s land-based casinos or their two globally renowned iGaming sites, you must be at least 21 years old. Land-based casinos offer a wide range of services and have everything a casino player could ever want in terms of gaming variety.

The two online casinos are both free to join and can be accessed by anyone living in the state using a Wi-Fi/internet-connected desktop computer, tablet, smartphone, or laptop.

They have thousands of computer-generated online slot machines, table & card games, video pokers, crash games, slingo, and specialty games, which have high or above-average RTP% (Return to Player) percentage payout rates, as well as state-of-the-art live dealer games, streamed in real-time 24/7.

The results in these games are produced by RNGs (Random Number Generators)

Live dealer games also have high RTP payout rates, and most of them, especially the live dealer table & card games, don’t use RNGs to produce the results, apart from in the computer-generated live dealer slots and live game show bonus rounds.

Games like Live Monopoly, Funky Time Crazy Time, and Deal or No Deal, which have immersive computer-generated second-screen bonus rounds, do rely on RNGs to produce the outcomes/results.

Are there any other online casinos for people living in Connecticut?

There are some offshore casinos, meaning ones that operate from outside of U.S. jurisdiction, but not all of them can be trusted. They are not always licensed or regulated by mid or top-tier gaming commission licensing authorities and don’t always have players’ best interests at heart.

In other words, if you live in Connecticut and want to play at secure online casinos that won’t let you down in any way, try legally permitted sites like DraftKings Casino and FanDuel Casino.

More information about both sites is available inside the reviews found on the globally renowned covers.com iGaming review site.

Important things to remember before playing at land-based or online casinos

If you decide to see Berlin play in May at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and want to play some of the venue’s casino games before or after the concert, or if you decide to play at either of Connecticut’s two legally permitted online casino sites, always remember to gamble responsibly.

One of the best ways to do this is to set a reasonable budget before you start playing. Gambling responsibly also means never playing online slot machines or any of your other favorite games while tired, intoxicated, or under the influence.

Before you play a game in the real money mode, it helps to know the rules and the payout/odds for certain outcomes. Learning this vital information before betting can help you place more strategic bets.

Some games are accessible in the free-play demo mode, so you might want to start by playing in this risk-free mode until you have mastered the rules.

Finally, if you win, don’t forget to cash out at least half (or up to 75%) of your winnings because leaving it all in your account might be too much of a distraction, and you may end up spending it all on other games.

Saving a little bit of your winnings in your account also means you don’t have to keep re-depositing.