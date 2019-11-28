Ohri recognised with lifetime achievement title by World Travel Awards

Deepak Ohri, chief executive of lebua Hotels & Resorts, has been recognised with the prestigious title of World’s Leading Travel Personality by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Here we take a look at his long and successful career at the pinnacle of global hospitality.

Joining the organisation as its first employee, Ohri created Bangkok’s best culinary destination, the Dome at lebua in 2004.

The Dome houses a collection of stunningly beautiful restaurants and bars, including Sirocco, Mezzaluna, Breeze, Distil and Sky Bar, all of which have been rewarded with international culinary acclaim and have won countless awards.

After the success of the Dome, Ohri rechristened the Meritus hotel as lebua, an all-suite luxury hotel in 2006.

Next, in an audacious move, he launched lebua Hotels & Resorts as a luxury hotel chain.

Today it includes exclusive properties in Thailand and India, as well as an ultra-luxury lodge in New Zealand.

He launched a new level of luxury hotel, Tower Club at lebua in 2008.

The suites are located on the top floors, and feature exclusive privileges such as complimentary soft drinks, high-speed internet and Acca Kappa amenities, as well as access to Tower Club Lounge.

Under Ohri’s leadership, lebua and the Dome have won over 60 world awards, including the title of World’s Leading All Suite Hotel at the World Travel Awards for Tower Club at lebua.

Drawing on a career that includes operational and executive roles with companies such as Kempinski and Taj Hotels, Ohri has many years of experience in the international hospitality industry.

He brings an innovative spirit to his role as chief executive and has a history of innovation.

His professionalism has repeatedly earned him recognition as one of the leaders in the hospitality industry.



Ohir, right, celebrates in Oman with World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke

lebua Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hotel chain with properties in Bangkok, New Zealand and India, lebua Hotels & Resorts is internationally acclaimed for its innovative business strategies and use of cutting-edge research and technology.

Right from its beginning, lebua has shaped the luxury accommodation and dining scene in Bangkok.

With its restaurants rated among the world’s best, lebua has broadened its horizons with plans to expand into Europe and the Caribbean with a luxury period property just outside of Paris and an all-suite luxury boutique property in Saint Martin as well as hotels in India.

Find out more on the official website.

World Travel Awards

Take a look below as Deepak Ohir chats with Breaking Travel News having been recognised by World Travel Awards: