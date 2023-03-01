Next Group - Your investment in a stable lifestyle

Investment-development company Next Group builds 5-star complexes in partnership with international brands - Wyndham and Radisson. They design an exclusive, ambitious and reliable investment environment in Batumi, first line of the seaside.

The company has recently been nominated for Georgia’s leading Hospitality Development company in this years World Travel Awards.

They are the only company in Georgia offering an actual opportunity to partner with international brands. With Next Group you can become the owner of a branded apartment in a 5-star hotel and earn a steady income while their team takes full care of your property

Batumi has a temperate and pleasant climate. The coldest month is January, with an average temperature of +7 °C. At the same time, there is no scalding heat here in summer: the hottest month is August. Usually, at this time, the average temperature is +25 °C.

According to GALLUP World, one of the most reputable companies in the world, survey results showed that Georgia took one of the top places in terms of security with 91.5 points.

The tax regime is one of the most transparent and uncomplicated among other countries worldwide. According to the Global Competitiveness Reports, Georgia ranked 9th in the list of low-tax countries.

