MyTravelThru incorporated a new company in Singapore

After 2 years of establishment and fighting against COVID-19, MyTravelThru - a local Vietnamese-original startup has not only survived, but expanded its business to a global scale.

Mr. Mai Anh Tan – Founder & CEO of MYTRAVELTHRU PTE. LTD shared: “After two years of establishment and development, MyTravelThru has expanded to more than 40 countries and 100+ airports. We are projected to reach 700+ airports by the end of 3rd quarter 2022. Regarding setting up an office in Singapore, we hope to be able to connect more with Singaporean partners in particular and Asia in general. At the same time, we strengthen customers’ trust when using the service.”

As predicted, many governments have lifted COVID-19 restrictions, MyTravelThru will officially launch breakthrough campaigns in the situation to stimulate tourism worldwide. Next month, MyTravelThru will fully exploit the market in the Asia-Pacific and key island paradise countries such as Fiji, Bora Bora, Maldives, The Caribbean, etc….. to promptly meet the tourism demand this summer.

“We are delighted to provide high-quality airport transfers to customers in many countries around the world. Thanks to reliable partners such as Traveloka, Klook. Mozio, Booking.com, etc., our service has quickly served tens of thousands of customers in the two years”, MyTravelThru’s Founder & CEO added.

Hopefully, opening a new office in Singapore will become a stepping stone for this brand to penetrate deeply into the Asian market and bring customers more superior services.

Contacts : Mr. Tan Mai

MyTravelThru - Complete solution for global airport transfer & ground transportation.

Website: www.mytravelthru.com

Hotline: +1(415)855-3868 // +447488880186