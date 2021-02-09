Most powerful places in the Arctic

Global warming, which each of us felt, is most of all reflected in the North of our planet. After all, any movement towards “plus” is noticeable precisely in the coldest places. We tried to collect for you the powerful places in the Arctic region.

Norway, Hammerfest

The proof that the polar city can be “ahead of the rest” is Norwegian Hammerfest. It is the northernmost port city in the world with a population of about 10 thousand people. Like its polar brethren, Hammerfest has never been spoiled by an abundance of sunshine. But in 1891, it was this settlement that became the first in Northern Europe, where electric lights appeared. A century later, in 2003, one of the first experimental tidal power plants was launched here.

Fishing has always been at the heart of local life. It is such a big part of the culture that even the main town church here is shaped like a traditional fish drying structure. However, there was a place for modern architecture as well. Not so long ago, Hammerfest launched a large program to transform the coastal zone, one of the principles of which was the interaction of objects with the surrounding nature. The first swallow was the Arctic Cultural Center. The multipurpose building is capable of adapting no worse than the northern residents: it can be a creative workshop, a theater, a dance studio, or a cinema. The foyer is an open space that “connects” the Center with the North Sea, the waters of which are literally three meters away. The result is a kind of “Arctic amphitheater” that embodies the connection between the city and the elements.

Nuuk, Greenland, Denmark

It seems that each of us was inflamed with the desire to visit Greenland after reading Twitter. When President Trump offered Denmark to buy Greenland. During the presidency of Donald Trump, we often shook our heads and tried to understand - was he joking? Along the way trying to learn more about Greenland, of course

Greenland is the largest island on planet Earth. Giant glaciers are the trademark of Greenland. The longest sea border runs between Greenland and Canada (2,697 kilometers/ 1,676 miles). The main and largest city in the country - Nuuk is the smallest capital in the world. According to official statistics, the population of Nuuk is around 18,000. The island is divided into three time zones! Greenland independently provides itself only with fish, seafood and some types of meat. All other products are imported by sea and air. The price level in Greenland is on average 10% higher than in other Scandinavian countries.

As terrible as it sounds, traditional Greenlandic cuisine does not involve any kind of heat treatment of food. If it is whale skin with a layer of fat (“Muktuk”), then they eat it fresh.

Fish and seafood in Greenlandic cuisine is used in almost all forms - salted, fermented, dried, baked in ash. The assortment also includes delicacies - dried halibut and ammasat, cod liver, shrimp and crabs of all kinds, as well as shark meat and sea bird eggs.

Norilsk, Russia

We are sure that you have just re-read the name of the city, although it is clear that it is located in Russia, where each of us knows only Moscow 100%. Although this country is the largest on our planet! Let’s find a new location on the map of Russia.

Norilsk. A city with an amazing history, climate and nature of the Arctic. Norilsk is the northernmost city in the world with a population of over 100 thousand people and one of the coldest cities on the planet. Still cold. The climate here is harsh, it is winter seven months a year, and strong winds blow incessantly, providing Norilsk with another prize-winning place on the planet, one of the five windiest on Earth.

The city looks very unusual. Mountains and endless tundra coexist with urban views of huge factories.

The construction of a large city in permafrost conditions was considered by many to be a fantasy, but the project became a reality. Norilsk now intends to make another leap into the future. A large-scale renovation was announced here and architects and the best bureaus from all over the world were invited. Now applications are still being accepted for an open international competition to create a new architectural concept for Norilsk. The project involves the emergence of new houses, infrastructure and public spaces. And the world will receive a unique case of creating a city of the future beyond the Arctic Circle.

East of Norilsk begins the vast basalt plateau Putorana. Putoransky Nature Reserve is one of the most inaccessible, wild and beautiful places in Russia. Steep cliffs, mountain lakes, snow-capped peaks, gorges covered with haze, rocky landscapes of incredible beauty ... The plateau holds the first place in the country in terms of the number of waterfalls; here you can see thousands of migratory birds and rare endemic bighorn sheep, and numerous lakes are full of fish.

Rovaniemi, Finland

The northernmost cities, despite the inhospitable climate, attract tourists. In some they go for unique natural beauties, in others - for extreme experiences. There are also many industrial tourism enthusiasts. Children love Rovaniemi. This is because the center of Finnish Lapland is considered the birthplace of Santa Claus. Santa’s Village was built near the city, which has become one of the most visited winter attractions in the world. Children and everyone who believes in magic are always welcome here. But this place is especially popular on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Apart from Santa Claus, Rovaniemi attracts visitors with its northern nature, mysterious Sami culture and ski slopes.

However, the city lives not only on tourism. In recent years, Rovaniemi has become a major educational and scientific center dealing with the development of the Arctic. The northernmost university in the European Union is located here, which includes the Arctic Research Center. Lapland University of Applied Sciences was established here in 2014. Also located in Rovaniemi is the headquarters of the University of the Arctic, an international consortium of universities engaged in the study of technologies for the northern territories.

Anchorage, USA

Unlike most northern cities, Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, has never been a fishing or mining center. The city’s economy in the 1920s and 1930s centered on the railroad. In many ways, this predetermined the fate of Anchorage, which became the entrance gate and the center of the entire road system of the state. There is also a large seaport and the only international airport in Alaska.

Tourism plays an important role in the life of the city with a population of 300 thousand. It is from Anchorage that almost all routes in Alaska begin. Of course, most tourists go to admire the wildlife. But the capital of Alaska itself is not deprived in this sense. Contrary to popular belief about northern cities, there are more than two hundred parks with a total area of ​​about 45 thousand square meters.