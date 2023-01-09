Luxury found in Madagascar at the Andilana Beach Resort

The Andilana resort in Madagascar boasts two sandy beaches offering you the luxury of choosing how to enjoy your holiday: the rooms in blocks 100-200 benefit from being close to all of the hotel services and the swimming pool, whereas the rooms in blocks 300-400 ensure peace and tranquility.

All located just a few metres from the Andilana shore, the rooms are split across four, two-storey buildings and all include a balcony or a spacious veranda, complete with small table and chairs.

This incredible resort has it all and was Winner of three World Travel Awards last year for:

World’s Leading Beach Resort 2022

Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Resort 2022

Madagascar’s Leading Resort 2022

Recently renovated, our 204 rooms come in three different categories – classic, family and suite – and offer you a choice of a king-size or queen-size bed.

Two shades of colour will welcome you as you make your way into the room – the carefully selected soft orange and yellow tones inviting you to relax mind and body like never before. The rooms in block 300 feature youthful green and beige colour schemes, and face eastwards, towards the relaxation beach.

A large team of more than 50 cooks is ready, willing and able to offer you a range of dishes from an international menu that takes in everything from fine Italian cuisine to mouthwatering traditional Malagasy delicacies.

Among World’s Top 25 All-Inclusive Resort, the Andilana Beach offers you exceptional value for money.

At the Central Restaurant, for both lunch and dinner you will be presented with an extensive international buffet including more than 50 dishes, with home-made pastas and sauces taking their place alongside fresh fish and zebu meat delicacies. Stretching along the seafront for more than 40 metres, the central restaurant can accommodate more than 400 diners. Pizzas, calzones, focaccias, panzerottos and fresh, home-made pastas are on offer, as are just-baked French baguettes.

Every week, there are different grilled specialities based on lamb, goat and boar meat, as well as swordfish, red snapper and grouper, all cooked up on the beach and seasoned with local spices.

The wide range of high-quality and unique dishes in Nosy Be.

At any time of the day, you can choose between the most beautiful part of the beach on which the resort is located and the resort’s large freshwater pool. It’s about enjoying your vacation as you wish. Our pool is more than 50 meters long, with a maximum depth of 1.5 meters. It has 3 distinct sloping entry points, where you can even lie down and sunbathe while being bathed in water.

Every day at 5pm, you can enjoy our TeaTime by the pool, imagine yourself admiring the spectacle of the sunset with a tasty chocolate crepe from Madagascar.

Every evening, a completely different atmosphere will brighten your holiday: blue when there is a full moon, white for “white nights” and multicolored during Flower Power evenings.

The pool, the beach and the sea are all within walking distance, offering you many possibilities.

One of the most valuable experience you can live at Andilana is a Special Dinner, a unique moment to celebrate a bithday, and anniversary, the birth of a new love or simply to enjoy a different night with the right privacy and conviviality.

Dinner at the Pily Pily

It is a five senses experience in Tripadvisor’s most awarded restaurant of the Indian Ocean. A rich menu that is a tribute to madagascar’s gastronomic excellences, starting from the local lobster.

VIP Terrace

As you savour the wonderful food and drink being served up, you can marvel at the myriad colours of the sea, caressed all the while by a light breeze. It ias available for lunch ad dinner.

Dinner on the beach

The sound of the sea and the fire of the torches take you into a new dimension for a romantic dinner just a few steps away from the shore. A night to remember forever.

The best way to live your dream by dedicating to each other. Andilana Beach Resort is the right choice for those looking for those attentions that make the difference, that never excessive party desire and the total privacy of our exclusive beach relaxation.

Embraced on our comfortable sunbeds or walking barefoot on the beach, you will be enveloped by the warm colors of Malagasy sunsets: moments of intimacy for an unforgettable honeymoon.

At your arrival you will receive a nice gifts: a bottle of sparkling wine in the room, an up-grade in the ocean view room (upon availability) and a visit to the Mont Passot, for breathtaking sunsets while enjoying our freshly baked pastries and a great vanilla tea.

Who is always looking for memorable moments of life, can enjoy a romantic dinner by the sea protected by a large Tamarindo tree or in our exclusive VIP terrace of the restaurant Pily Pily, facing the immensity of the Indian Ocean. Service on reservation and limited number.

Landscapes in Madagascar are majestic, spectacular, impetuous and heavenly at the same time. The Tour of the North shows all this faces of the Main Island of Madagascar, offering vivid moments of wonder.

It can be combined to the visit of some of the islands of the archipelago of Nosy Be.

Departing from Andilana Beach Resort, we take you to the north of Main Island to discover its parks, driving down the route that, passing through Ambilobe, takes you to Diego Suarez; meals are included.

Choose this Tour when you book your vacation.

For more details of this amazing destination, and resort click https://andilanaresort.com/