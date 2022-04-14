Hotel Arts Barcelona unveils summer experiences with launch of Marina Coastal Club

With in-person gatherings back on the table and summer travel season fast approaching, Hotel Arts Barcelona today announced the launch of a series of summer programs. The programs will kick off a perfect Mediterranean experience with the launch of Marina Coastal Club. A coveted resort-style destination in its own right, the new concept brings together four distinctive alfresco venues under one overarching identity that celebrates laidback coastal living with all of the perks of a luxury beach retreat.

Boasting stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, Marina Coastal Club offers a wonderfully serene spot for swimming, socialising to live music and dining on some of the best Mediterranean food in the city. Open to hotel guests and local residents looking for an urban retreat, the four interconnected venues welcome guests to the Club’s blooming oasis steeped in a sense of escapism in the city.

“First and foremost, the opening of Marina Coastal Club is a response to an increased demand for premium open-air dining and entertainment venues in Barcelona,” said Hotel Arts Barcelona General Manager, Andreas Oberoi. “By offering holidaymakers and the local community a sophisticated coastal hub for outdoor socialising, Hotel Arts Barcelona opens the summer season with a brand-new, resort-style experience combining sun-drenched lunches by the sea, poolside family fun and chic after-dark food and drinks pairings.”

Located on one of the hotel’s breezy terraces next to the pool, the entirely al fresco Marina Restaurant is the epitome of summer dining, offering a refined backdrop only a few metres from the beach. At lunchtime, the restaurant’s shaded terrace buzzes with diners sharing platters from an eclectic menu influenced by comfort food and Mediterranean cuisines. After dark, the vibe and the culinary direction change: the offering evolves to focus on meats, grilled fish, tapas and rice dishes.

Overlooking miles of pristine beaches, the Club’s outdoor Marina Pool stuns with a view of Frank Gehry’s El Peix 52-metre golden fish sculpture, an architectural landmark located at the confluence of sea and land. Set amid lush gardens, the venue was designed with families in mind, serving comfort food and effortless bento-box style meals during the day.

Nearby, the adult-only Marina Infinity Pool is a glamorous destination inspired by the pizzazz of the Mediterranean beach-club scene and favoured by those looking for an elegant social spot, while enjoying a secluded switch-off. Serving perfectly executed frozen cocktails and gourmet bites amid the sea breeze and mesmerising sunsets, it is the most fashionable and sophisticated spot to enjoy chic summer nights in Barcelona.

In the evening, the venue draws in the after-dinner crowd from the hotel’s restaurants, including the two Michelin-starred Enoteca, with an offering of live music, weekend entertainment programme, and an extensive list of cocktails, wines and digestives.

Another evening to late-night spot, Marina Sunset Lounge Bar, is the perfect place to while away the last golden hours of sunshine with a sundowner or a cold glass of bubbly and delicious crudités, as well as a characterful after-dinner destination where to enjoy live entertainment.

Marina Restaurant serves lunch daily from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and dinner from 7:30 pm to midnight; Marina Sunset Lounge Bar is open between June and September from 5:00 pm to 01:00 am; while Marina Infinity Pool and Marina Pool welcome guests from June to September, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

More summer programs will be unveiled in the coming weeks. To learn more about Hotel Arts Barcelona and to make a reservation, please visit www.hotelartsbarcelona.com/en/.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona:

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez and P41 by the famous mixologist Diego Baud. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors.