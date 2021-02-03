Haute Retreats partners with ONEflight International

Haute Retreats announced Tuesday the partnership with ONEflight International

Luxury villa rental company Haute Retreats, a world-class company, an independent rental site with a selection of the Best in the luxury villa rental market located in wonderful destinations, with one goal: delivering outstanding services and creating memorable luxury experiences! Haute Retreats is deeply committed to making a difference. A dedication to service is crucial to its culture. As the company moves forward in the 21st century it will continue to provide an exemplary lifestyle experience for their guests. Haute Retreats announced Tuesday the partnership with ONEflight International since there is an increase in demand for private jets as consumers seek to avoid COVID-19 exposure. ONEflight International is an ultra-luxury jet provider with the world’s largest network of business jets easily accessible through their proprietary app BAJit.com.

The (Book-A-Jet) BAJ app provides instant online access at your fingertips to 12,000 private aircraft globally.

Working with partner ONEflight International, guests can book private jets for parties of any size—from light jets (six to seven passengers) to mid-sized jets (up to nine passengers) to large cabin (up to 15 passengers) and more.

Who is ONEflight International? They were recently recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing US companies of 2020. They are not a costly fractional ownership or a common pre-paid jet card, their members are part of an exclusive group of individuals sharing a common bond in a private aviation club. Their industry leading booking platform, “The BAJ” (Book-A-Jet), can be found at http://www.bajit.com it’,s simple to search, select and fly with just a few fingertip swipes. ONEflight’s proprietary technology, gives anyone the freedom and control to make the most of their time, and money. They have been recognized by leaders in luxury rankings and ensure the upmost level of luxury by providing a 24/7 flight concierge, complete catered meals for each passenger and executive car service is included to and from the aircraft on both ends of your flight at no additional charge. Their Brand Ambassador members range from A-List Celebrities like Kurt Russell to Entrepreneur and Shark Tank Star, Robert Herjevec to Super Bowl Champions and PGA Tour Champions. The biggest differentiator is quite simply the extraordinary level of personalized service their team provides and the high priority they place on satisfying each individual member’s wants and needs.

ONEflight is now the exclusive jet provider for Haute Retreats. What does that mean for their members? Unequalled access to 100’s of new destinations worldwide. Haute Retreats partners with the best and ONEflight International is no exception, extending the same level of service Haute Retreats provides.

Customer satisfaction is the top priority for Haute Retreats, and the other major strength is the selection of luxurious private villas and mansions in their portfolio. To be specific you can choose over 1900 villas in more than 100 destinations part of their portfolio. They offer multiple destinations throughout Europe in Italy, France, Greece, Switzerland and Spain as well as Mexico, Costa Rica, Thailand, Maldives, Caribbean all ready to offer amazing experiences offering a personal service.

“Coordinating private jet charter to and from Haute Retreats villas guarantees health and safety advantages as the world continues to grapple with the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic” - says Haute Retreats CEO and Founder Piccinin Sabrina.

Haute Retreats consultants will create custom itineraries as well private jet, villa, yacht with opportunities for private dining experiences to private access to attractions.

About Haute Retreats

Launched in 2016 HauteRetreats.com a collection of the Top Luxury Villa Rentals in the most exclusive destinations combining over 22 years of luxury hospitality and travel experience and the most amazing mansions for rent around the world. Managers and Owners have the possibility to manage directly the bookings and the guests are always in touch with the onsite host from the beginning. Their mission with Haute Retreats is to deliver a memorable experience, you will not find Haute Retreats on large big websites as they chose to work building a brand with an authentic High quality service. The villas can be rented for family & friends holidays, special occasions and celebrations; as well as corporate retreats, wellness retreats and executive board meetings…

