Going to gasto next year? top tips from those who’ve been

It may be over six months away, but we don’t know about you, following the announcement that Elton John will be headlining Glastonbury in 2023, we’re already incredibly excited.

There are plenty more rumours flying around as to who will be taking to the infamous Pyramid Stage, from Arctic Monkeys to Harry Styles making up for what could be one of the most all-star line-ups ever.

Of course, there’s much more to Glastonbury than the headliners though, and if you’ve been lucky enough to get a ticket, there’s no doubt you’ll already be wondering how to play it, especially if you are a first timer.

That’s why we spoke to a number of veteran Glasto-goers to get their advice on how best to do it…

Make the most of the food

Glastonbury isn’t like many other festivals, and over the years it’s led the way when it comes to its food offering. Where many festivals focus on chips, kebabs and big dishes of paella, you can get food from all four corners of the world at Glastonbury, as well as plenty of healthy options.

You wouldn’t eat terribly at home for three square meals, four or five days in a row, so don’t at Glastonbury. You need to keep your energy up!

Try the festival sober

It’s an interesting one. Festivals can be difficult places for those who have been through alcohol rehab, with bars everywhere you look and almost every person, can in hand. But so many people have spoken highly of going through the Glastonbury experience teetotal, whether previously having had problems with alcohol or not.

You get to experience everything without the beer goggles, without the hangovers and without the sluggishness that alcohol brings. That means you get to see more, do more and feel much the better for it.

Don’t stay on the main stage

While we’re certainly not saying miss out on Elton John, there’s so much more to Glastonbury than the main stage. In fact, there’s so much more to it than just the music.

You could go five times and still be left with things to explore, from the Circus field, to the Stone Circle, and all the nooks and crannies in between. It’s a place like no other, so don’t just stay in one single field your entire trip.

It is like visiting another world, with all sorts of wonderful life-changing experiences available for you to enjoy.