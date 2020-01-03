Gil travel top Israel tours for 2020

It’s never too early to start planning a trip. Sometimes, there are some amazing tours scheduled for a time of a year when we don’t even plan to take a vacation. Gil Travel offers some excellent trips in 2020. Explore Gil’s tours and find your dream vacation for your next holiday.

Jerusalem Winner Marathon Tour

If you are a marathon running fan, this tour will be a great deal. You’ll have a chance to participate in the Jerusalem Winner Marathon and visit some of the most popular tourist sites.

Places on this tour’s itinerary include visiting Jerusalem’s Old City and the Western Wall with a private tour guide, the miniature model of Jerusalem, the Shrine of the Book where the Dead Sea Scrolls are housed, the Israel Museum, and Yad Vashem, the memorial to the Holocaust.

After the marathon day, trips to the Judean Desert, the Dead Sea, and Masada are on schedule. Enjoy a cable car ride to Masada and explore the ancient fortress, discover the remains of the walls, palaces, bathhouse, and a synagogue. Descend to the shore of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth, and enjoy the healing waters of the sea.

Israel: Spring Active Seniors Tour

Seniors who crave for a magical experience during a trip will be stunned by this tour specially designed for their needs and abilities. They’ll have a chance to explore Jerusalem, Tel-Aviv, and the mesmerizing view of the Sea of Galilee.

During the first day, you’ll visit the place where the foundation of the State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14th, 1948, the Independence Hall. You’ll continue to the Ayalon Institute, an underground ammunition factory, Rehovot, and a trip to Nachalat Binyamin, a craft fair, will be an amazing end of this day.

You can also take a stroll down the streets of Tel Aviv, visit the Tel Aviv Art Museum, or the Ilana Goor Museum in Jaffa.

Enjoy your stay in Caesarea, the capital of Judea under the Romans, explore the excavation sites of the Crusader city, the Roman port, and the amphitheater.

The next stop is in Haifa and the summit of Mount Carmel to enjoy a stunning panoramic view of Western Galilee and the Haifa Bay, the golden-domed Bahai Shrine, and Persian Gardens.

Misgav Am, a kibbutz, is also a site worth visiting, to enjoy the panoramic view and learn about the lives in the Upper Galilee. From here, you’ll proceed to Safed, the center of Jewish mysticism (kabala), to visit the city’s most important synagogues and the Artists quarter.

In the Dead Sea area, you’ll have a chance to visit the ruins of Beit Shean (Scythopolis), the largest excavation sites in Israel. A trip to Beit Alpha will take you to the amazing mosaic floor of a synagogue from the Byzantine period.

After the Dead Sea, you’ll continue to Masada, take a cable car and explore the ancient fortress, the remains of the synagogue, bathhouse, and walls.

From Masada, you’ll take a tour to Qumran and visit a cave in the Judean Desert cliffs, and enjoy a camel ride.

Your next trip is Jerusalem, where you can enjoy the panoramic view of the Old City at Haas Promenade, visit the Yad Vashem, a holocaust memorial and museum, the Children’s Pavilion, the Avenue of the Righteous, the Israel Museum, the Shrine of the Book, and the miniature model of Jerusalem. The next day, you will be able to explore the Old City, Tower of David Museum, and Arab Market. You will also pay a visit to Mount Zion, the Hurva Synagogue, and the Kotel (Western Wall).

These are just some of the highlights of these two tours. There are plenty of other planned activities and visits that will bring you an unforgettable experience and holiday.