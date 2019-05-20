Five Reasons Raja Ampat should be on your Travel List

In 2024, Scenic Eclipse will be cruising to a little-known chain of islands better known as Raja Ampat in Indonesia. It is one of the most ecologically rich and unspoilt paradises in the world and is a visual masterpiece. This archipelago of 1000 sparsely populated islands offers pristine beauty that is unparallel. It is located in the furthest reaches of Indonesia, in the West Papua province, and a paradise like no other.

Discover powdery beaches, turquoise waters and coral reefs rich in marine life. Here you’ll find an underwater wonderland of manta rays, pygmy seahorses, wrasse. Marvel at schools of red toothed triggerfish and the beautiful mandarin fish.

Here is what you can experience in Raja Ampat, on your exceptional Scenic Eclipse ultra-luxury Discovery Voyage.

1. A Secluded Paradise

Imagine the moment. You are sailing through paradise on board Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yachts™, and you look to your left, and then to your right from the Observation Deck. This is your paradise, away from it all and Raja Ampat has an unmistakable power of relaxing all those who visit. Combine this with the 6-star ultra-luxury on board Scenic Eclipse, and this is a journey where you’ll feel truly rejuvenated.

2. Breathtaking Views

The remote location of Raja Ampat ensures you will reconnect with yourself, friends and the pristine environment. Verdant jungles and mangroves are rich with unique flora and fauna. Islands that look so perfect, it’s as if they are surreal paintings or pictures. The Scenic Eclipse Discovery Team will take you on guided walks through the most spectacular islands, to idyllic waterfalls, and glassy lagoons.

Meet The Discovery Team

3. Raja Ampat Diving

With over 1,700 species of fish and 600 species of hard corals, the rich biodiversity of Raja Ampat makes this a divers’ dream. On Scenic Eclipse, we will take you on a truly unique experience. On board Scenic Neptune, our custom-built submarine^, you will dive below the ocean’s surface and experience this magical world like no other. This is a moment you will remember forever.

4. Birdwatching

If you are a birdwatching enthusiast, Raja Ampat is a world-class location to see rare birds in their natural habitat. There are over 800 species in total, with the colourful Birds of Paradise being found on Batanta Island Flocks of colourful parrots is a distinctive sight when you first arrive to the islands. You will be awakened by a chorus of tropical sounds each morning in your luxuriously appointed suite on board Scenic Eclipse. Search for and marvel at the sight of the stunning Eastern Crowned Pigeon, Pheasant Pigeon, Palm Cockatoo, Great-billed Parrot and Moluccan Red Lory.

5. Unique culture

While most of the islands throughout this spectacular region are uninhabited, there are a number of small island communities, such as Arborek, Sawingray and Yenbuba. Tradition rules the rhythm of these communities, and a visit to a community is a truly enriching moment. Once there, you can learn about sago, the staple meal in Raja Ampat. A potato-like root of the cassava plant that is widely eaten, with fish plucked from the idyllic waters that surrounds each island.

Taking Your Further than Ever Before

Innovative design and sleek yacht lines of Scenic Eclipse ensures the ship can visit the most secluded destinations within Indonesia. Fitted with state-of-the-art features, the Discovery Yacht can sail close to even the smallest of islands. A GPS Dynamic Positioning system means Scenic Eclipse never has to drop an anchor. So, when we sail into Raja Ampat, we can visit the most ecologically sensitive and marine rich areas, and never damage seabeds.

It’s more than simply sailing through paradise, it’s unlocking this exceptional region with incredible experiences. The chance to soar above on board two Airbus H130-T2 helicopters^ and our custom-built submarine, Scenic Neptune, found on both Discovery Yachts. To enjoy spectacular experiences on Zodiacs, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and Tiwal sail boats.

ADVERTISEMENT

On board, indulge, relax and rejuvenate, with our truly all-inclusive philosophy ensuring everything is covered, including meals in up to 10 dining experiences, nine bars and lounges, including an expansive whiskey bar. When cruising in ultra-luxury on board Scenic Eclipse, it’s knowing that everything is delivered the Nth Degree, by world-class crew and staff, so you can focus on relaxing in a paradise that only few people will ever see.