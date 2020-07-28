Exploring America with public transport: your options

If you’re looking to explore America on a budget, then traveling using public transport is a great option. Not only is it way better for the environment, but it can save you hundreds of dollars, compared to flying or using expensive taxi services. In this article, we’ll take a look at the different public transport options around America, and how well they would suit you for your vacation. Sound interesting? Then keep on reading!

Bus

Catching a bus is one of the most common and popular forms of American transport, and you can get just about anywhere. With so many different options that are cheap and affordable, some individuals choose this as their sole form of travel, especially if they are on a budget. In fact, it’s considered one of the best forms of transport in the US, especially as this country doesn’t offer as many services as others.

Salt Lake Express offers a fantastic service, and you can easily book online through their website. They offer many routes, such as between St George to Las Vegas, as well as Utah and Nevada areas. It’s wonderfully comfortable to get between any of these places, and extremely comfortable.

Trains

Trains are definitely not as popular in the USA as other countries, as they are still very expensive. Some routes can even cost as much as flying. However, there are still options that you can take. Most people opt for shorter trips, as many individuals don’t want to increase their travel time. It’s recommended for people that want to experience inner parts of the United States and who enjoy seeing the relaxing countryside. The most popular and largest railway company is Amtrak, and you can view their deals online.

Rail

Public transport is undoubtedly one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint and helps us be one step closer to helping out our environment. However, it doesn’t seem to be as popular in the USA when comparing to other countries. Some people think that they are giving up on public transport altogether, while others think it’s just a phase.

While not all cities in America have light rail, it is very popular in the estimated 30 towns that do have it. Similar to trains and buses, the light rail is cheap and easy to use, allowing people to get to and from work on a daily basis. Since it is easy to navigate, it’s also popular for tourists who are wanting to find their way around town.

Pool Services

Taxis are one of the most expensive transport options in America. However, car pool services work just as well and can be way cheaper. They work when multiple people share the same journey, therefore sharing the overall cost of the ride. Both Lyft and Uber are the most recognizable in the US, and almost all cities utilize these services. Experts believe that an individual can save up to $10,000 a year by taking public transport instead of their own car. It certainly is a shocking number.

Subway

Did you know that according to a recent study, Americans can reduce their risk of an accident by up to 90% by taking transport instead of a car? It certainly is a huge difference. Similar to trains and light rails, subways are another popular form of public transport for those that reside in the city. Currently, the largest and most used subway systems are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. While they are cheap and easy to use, it’s important to be careful. Some individuals note that they are often dirty and sometimes unsafe to use at night.

Ferries

Ferries are another of the most popular forms of public transport, as it’s often cheaper to go across the water than drive the entire way around! They also make for a beautiful site seeing experience, with many tourists going on tours and experiences. The Staten Island Ferry, Block Island Ferry, and Washington State Ferries are among the most iconic in America and carry hundreds of passengers every day.

And that’s it! Now you can get to work on planning your trip away, with less stress and more fun! If you do plan on using public transport, just remember always to be safe, and tell someone where you are traveling. You also want to travel light and make sure you book in advance to get the best deals. Good luck, and most importantly, have fun!