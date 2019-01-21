Discover the natural wonders of the riviera nayarit

The Riviera Nayarit, Mexico’s stunning vacation retreat area located between the Pacific Ocean and the Western Sierra Madre Mountains, is a breathtaking place that can inspire and excite. Planning a trip to the Riviera Nayarit can be an awe-inspiring experience, as there are so many natural wonders that you can explore. There is also a great selection of amazing Riviera Nayarit resorts that will make your visit truly relaxing and comfortable. Below are some of the best natural wonders that you can find in the area that can take your vacation to a whole new level, so read on to discover more.

Playa Escondida

A large hole in the surface of the luscious green landscape located in the Islas Marietas National Park opens up to reveal a picture-perfect secret beach, boasting the ideal combination of shade, sun, and dreamy clear water. Playa Escondida, or the Hidden Beach, is located at the mouth of Banderas Bay, and could certainly be compared to something out of a jaw-dropping movie scene. Featuring a vast sandy cavern and the sound of the soft blue waves lapping at the shoreline, this natural wonder is a definite must-see when visiting the Riviera Nayarit.

The Sierra de Vallejo

The Sierra de Vallejo can be considered one of the best-preserved areas of natural rainforest across the Pacific coastline, and it was rightfully designated as a Natural Protected Area 10 years ago in 2012. The Sierra de Vallejo spans more than 63,500 hectares and boasts an additional area of 2,000 hectares that was decreed a Jaguar Sanctuary for animal protection. The most notable hot spots include Cerro del Mono and Mirador del Toro, as well as the Altavista archeological site. Be sure to add the Sierra de Vallejo to your list of locations to see on your journey through the Riviera Nayarit!

La Tovara

La Tovara natural park in San Blas is a stunning habitat formed by a flowing estuary and a glistening freshwater spring, surrounded by all manner of mangroves, dense vegetation, and beautiful flowers that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. A popular excursion that allows you to see the sights from the very best point of view is a boat ride through the springs, as you can observe a wide variety of birds, reptiles, and other creatures in their natural habitat. The waters here are actually also a great place to cool off as they have a great mix of fresh spring waters from the mountains and salt water from the ocean. But do beware of the crocodiles in the area!

Playa Novillero

The Playa Novillero Beach is not only the longest beach in the Riviera Nayarit (an extension of around 82 kilometers and half a kilometer wide), but also throughout the entire country of Mexico! It’s an amazing sight to behold, as it spans a seemingly endless length with beautiful beaches and inviting clear waters that shimmer in the sunshine. Its territory is part of the Marismas National Biosphere Reserve. The Playa Novillero is a tranquil and calm location that’s perfect for families, couples, and more, as it’s regularly considered one of the safest beaches to visit. If you want to take a dip in the ocean to cool off during your trip to the Riviera Nayarit, then this is no doubt the most amazing beach to visit.

It’s clear to see that there are many natural wonders across the Riviera Nayarit, so there’s truly no time like the present to begin your vacation plans so that you can experience them for yourself!