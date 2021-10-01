Dealing with legal issues when you’re travelling: 5 things to know

Different countries and cultures have different legal systems and different laws in place. When you’re travelling internationally for business or on a holiday to somewhere like France, the law is probably the furthest thing from your mind. However, you should be aware of a few things to avoid sticky situations.

While you don’t need to dig into the finer details of the law of any country you happen to visit, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself and avoid trouble. Here are 5 tips.

Be Prepared

In general, and especially before travelling, it’s good to be in contact with a good lawyer that you trust, such as someone from Lamber Goodnow Injury Lawyers. Knowing an attorney that you trust is a good step to take to make any legal issues that may arise in yo0ur life a little quicker and easier to handle.

A conversation with a lawyer might alert you to anything you may need to be aware of in terms of legal documents when travelling to certain countries or any laws you might need to be aware of. However, do keep in mind that most lawyers are only qualified and trained in the laws of the country they practice in, so it’s always a good idea to do your own research.

Do Your Research

Finding out a little more about a new country (or even state) that you’ll be visiting is always a good idea for various reasons. For example, before visiting France, you can learn more about the customs and practices and prepare yourself for what to expect. You can also find out about gorgeous French cuisine and interesting landmarks and attractions to visit on your trip.

An important part of your research that should be skipped is the important laws about the country. You’ll need to find out what legal documents you’ll need to keep on hand, the legal drinking age, LGBTQ rights, dress codes and other important information that might have legal consequences. In some countries, you might get in trouble for dressing a certain way or kissing your partner in public – these aren’t things you want to deal with on holiday!

Know Your Rights

Knowing the laws is one thing – but it’s also important to know your rights in whatever country you’re visiting. It’s often found that you could be taken advantage of as a foreigner. Having a clear idea of your rights, especially if a legal issue were to arise, will help you loads in the long run.

You might breach some cultural code, but this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve broken a law, in which case you cannot and should not be treated as a criminal. In cases like this, doing your research on customs and laws, alongside exercising your rights, will help you through it.

In a different case, such as an injury, for example, it’s a good idea to understand your right with regard to claiming compensation from any company that may be at fault.

Follow the Law

Of course, we all have our rights and want to stand up for them when we feel they’re being disregarded. However, it’s in your best interests to take everything you learn through your research and put it into practice.

While some regulations may feel unfair or strange to you, coming from a different culture, it’s important to have respect for the laws and culture of your destination. This implies adhering to drinking regulations, dressing appropriately, acquiring and presenting any required legal documents and following any other laws and codes you know about, to help you stay out of trouble.

Stay Calm

Finally, if you do happen to find yourself in a legal complication, the most important thing to do is to stay calm. Put into practice everything you know, make contact with your lawyer and ask for advice from anyone who might be able to help you.

Speak to authorities politely and with respect and use your knowledge and common sense to help you through the situation. While it might feel scary to deal with legal altercations in a foreign country (and even in a language you’re not fluent in), it’s no different to what you might have to deal with in your home country.

Final Thoughts

Overall, a healthy combination of research, common sense and respect should help you stay clear and free of legal issues while you’re on holiday. So long as you’re prepared, sit back and enjoy the journey.