Crillon Tours Crowned Bolivia’s Leading Destination Management Company 2025 at World Travel Awards

At the glittering South America Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2025, held this past weekend in Cancún, Mexico, Crillon Tours was officially named Bolivia’s Leading Destination Management Company—a prestigious accolade that cements its position at the forefront of Bolivian tourism excellence.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Crillon Tours, which has long been celebrated for its pioneering spirit, deep cultural immersion experiences, and commitment to sustainable travel across Bolivia. Competing against top-tier nominees including Pure! Bolivia, Hi Bolivia! Travel & Tours, Sendas Altas, and Signature DMC Bolivia, Crillon Tours emerged victorious, showcasing its unmatched dedication to quality, innovation, and authentic travel experiences.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1958, Crillon Tours has built a reputation as Bolivia’s most experienced and visionary travel company. From luxury cruises on Lake Titicaca aboard the Inca Utama catamaran to curated cultural journeys through La Paz, Uyuni, and the Amazon, the company offers a diverse portfolio that blends adventure with heritage.

Experience has become a luxury these days, and at Crillon Tours we focus on using our knowledge to provide the most complete and exclusive trips. We are the premier Bolivia DMC & Incoming Tour Operator, one of the tourism pioneers in Bolivia and South America. Our company was founded in 1958 to satisfy the expectations of the most demanding travellers. Crillon Tours is member of the most exclusive travel networks around the world and we also count with well-respected representatives in different markets. From the beginning, our goal has been to provide quality and warmth on every journey, while always respecting the cultural and natural heritage of Bolivia. Following these principles, we contribute to the country’s economy in a responsible and sustainable way. Today we offer the best of Bolivia to the rest of the world, and from these remote destinations we invite you to discover the most impressive scenery, ancient cultures and biodiversity in America on a magical and challenging adventure: a respectful and enriching exchange.

Their success at the World Travel Awards is not just a win for the company, but a celebration of Bolivia’s rich and diverse tourism offerings—from the surreal salt flats of Uyuni to the mystical islands of the Sun and Moon.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

Crillon Tours has consistently led the way in sustainable tourism, working closely with indigenous communities and promoting eco-friendly practices. Their programs are designed to preserve Bolivia’s natural beauty while offering travelers meaningful connections with local cultures.

Looking Ahead

With this latest accolade, Crillon Tours is poised to further expand its global reach, inviting more travelers to discover Bolivia’s hidden gems through its expertly crafted itineraries. As tourism rebounds across South America, Crillon Tours stands ready to lead the way with its signature blend of authenticity, luxury, and responsible travel. They seek to position themselves as the leading travel company in the region, pioneering experiences that promote our cultural and environmental wealth, with creative adventures based on responsibility and solidarity and our team’s vocation for service.