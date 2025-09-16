Costamar Travel Wins South America’s Leading Travel Agency at World Travel Awards 2025

In a night filled with celebration, elegance, and recognition of excellence across the travel industry, Costamar Travel emerged as the winner of South America’s Leading Travel Agency 2025 at the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony, held last night at the stunning AVA Resort Cancún.

This prestigious accolade reaffirms Costamar Travel’s position as a powerhouse in the Latin American travel sector, continuing a legacy of excellence that has seen the agency dominate this category for over a decade.

A Legacy of Leadership

Founded in Peru, Costamar Travel has grown into one of the most trusted and innovative travel agencies in South America. With a strong presence across the continent and a reputation for personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and deep destination expertise, the agency has consistently set the benchmark for travel planning and customer satisfaction.

Winning the South America’s Leading Travel Agency award once again in 2025 is not just a reflection of its operational excellence—it’s a tribute to its enduring commitment to helping travellers explore the world with confidence and ease.

The World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 brought together the region’s top tourism leaders, hospitality brands, and aviation giants. Hosted for the first time in Cancún, the event showcased the city’s vibrant culture, turquoise beaches, and world-class hospitality.

Graham Cooke, President and Founder of the World Travel Awards, praised the winners for “shaping the future of travel across the region” and highlighted the importance of innovation and cultural richness in today’s tourism landscape.

Costamar Travel’s success lies in its ability to blend local insight with global reach. Whether booking a family holiday to Machu Picchu, a luxury cruise through the Galápagos, or a business trip to São Paulo, Costamar offers tailored solutions backed by decades of experience and a robust digital platform.

Its multilingual support, dynamic packaging tools, and partnerships with airlines, hotels, and tour operators make it a one-stop shop for travellers seeking quality and convenience.

Looking Ahead

As South America continues to rise as a global tourism hotspot, agencies like Costamar Travel play a vital role in connecting people to the continent’s rich tapestry of destinations. With this latest win, Costamar not only celebrates its achievements but also sets its sights on future innovation and expansion.