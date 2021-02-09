Coronavirus is changing the travel hierarchy. How?

Before March 2020, everything was moving at a faster pace. It was as if everyone across the world was brimming with ideas related to technological advances, market disruptions, and actionable marketing tactics.

But then the wave of the coronavirus hit us hard. The world economy hit its lowest point. Everyone was asked to stay inside their homes. Having said that, various business models transformed their processes to get past the complexities brought upon by the pandemic.

But hospitality was one industry that was hit particularly hard. Traveling amidst the coronavirus scare hit rock bottom. Even the people with U.S. passports that often ensured high mobility faced “closed boundaries” because of the growing number of cases.

But what changed exactly?

The Passport Hierarchy Made no Sense Anymore

Earlier, if you held a particular passport, it would usually ensure your mobility or a seamless movement across borders, whether for personal or business reasons. But with coronavirus continuously targeting the world’s biggest economies, things have suddenly changed.

Rather than the privileges or diplomatic status, how well they were able to manage or contain the virus became the priority factor. Let’s help you understand this with an example. Greece, one of the popular travel destinations, saw one of the lowest infection rates. So, when they decided to reopen their borders for visitors, they made sure that travelers from high-risk places did not get approvals.

Isn’t that a big change when a Brit or American traveler was not given a favor? Instead, they had to go through a series of protocols to visit the place.

The Changing Dynamics Amidst The Covid-19 Pandemic

If things had been the way they were, with a U.S. passport, one could enter more than 100 countries without the need for a visa. Contrary to that, an Afgan traveler had to apply for a visa well in advance to explore different places.

Now, the countries are allowing entry only if there are no coronavirus concerns. That’s why Greece is hampering the movement of Brits and Americans. However, they are allowing tourists from places with fewer coronavirus cases.

Did you know that the EU even made it mandatory for American citizens to seek approval through the ETIAS program starting this year? Also, various countries now offer visa-free entry to Italian citizens compared to Americans who have to obtain one to enter. Precisely why the ones who already obtained assistance on Italian Citizenship and have an Italian passport can navigate the circumstances pretty easily than those who don’t.

What Does This Mean For People With Dual Passport?

As we mentioned above, not the type of passport, but where you are coming from is super important. However, this won’t affect the people who are permanent residents of a place. But there might be times when you might have to show proof of residency at the border.

Not only that, the Italian government even signed the travel ban exemption if you were in some form of a stable relationship. But what do you need to travel? Let’s find out below.

Suppose if you wish to travel into the EU country, this is what you will need.

● You must be a citizen of an EU country.

● You must be a permanent resident of an EU country (in case if you are a non-EU citizen).

● If you have a valid reason to travel, that includes your family member.

● If you are traveling for study purposes.

● If you are a qualified individual working there and can’t postpone the travel because of economic reasons.

● If you are a seasoned worker.

● If you are a part of a frontline working organization.

● If you are among the diplomats or aid workers.

● If you are a traveler in transit.

If you come under any of the points mentioned above, you’ll be entitled to get inside the EU border.

What Else Will Change During And After The Pandemic?

With the COVID-19 pandemic making everyone fearful of their health, it is expected that everyone would demand responsible travel guidelines. The industry, too, will focus more on fitness than hefty margins.

In fact, many experts are predicting “fly-free days” as well to control the climate changes and their implications. Other than this, you might expect the following changes in the foreseeable future.

● The travel industry will make sure to include the demands of a wider audience. For instance, there won’t be discriminations based on color, size, or other factors that were usually the case during the pre-covid era.

● Traveling to a lesser-known destination would increase to avoid masses usually found in the popular areas.

● People would recognize the importance of quality over quantity. And road trips will kick in full gear.

● The role of travel advisers will not only include presenting ideal locations that provide enthusiasm, adrenaline rush. They will also emphasize the health of their customers.

To Conclude

Traveling from one place to another has been an age-old tradition followed by humans. Some do it to fulfill their travel dreams, and for others, it is solely for their business or career purposes. Irrespective of the reason, moving from one place to another under the fear of coronavirus has changed the dynamics of the travel industry.

Having said that, it does not mean people will stop traveling. After all, the importance of travel is not only for the purpose of enjoyment. It has a plethora of therapeutic benefits as well. You’ll be surprised to know that various travelers confirm an improvement in empathy, focus, or energy after they went for a vacation.

However, if you have dual citizenship, things will feel a lot easier than otherwise. It will allow you to travel to areas where your country citizens might be banned to travel given the circumstances, precisely why there has been a 40% increase in the customers seeking new passports since the end of 2019.

So, how are you planning to travel amidst all this? Do you have safety measures in place? Do you have the right information with you? If not, it’s time to consult the right experts so that you won’t have to worry about postponed trips or delayed travel issues.