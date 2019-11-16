Breaking Travel News investigates: ZDX Convertible Backpack Duffle from Briggs & Riley

These are exciting times for Briggs & Riley.

A recovery in the travel industry following the two lost years of the Covid-19 pandemic is beginning to accelerate, and Ruiz Global has been appointed to handle public relations in the UK.

A host of new offerings are also on horizon.

Briggs & Riley is crafted for a life well-lived and is made to last for life.

Built on a rich legacy of continuous innovation, performance and dedication to the art of travel, all products come with the industry’s only lifetime guarantee to repair any functional aspects of a bag.

The company puts its luggage through the most stringent testing to ensure ultimate life-long performance and promises customers that if a bag is broken or damaged, even if the damage was caused by an airline, Briggs & Riley will repair it free of charge.

The company is renowned for timeless design and technological innovations including the patented CX compression-expansion system, which provides up to 34 per cent more packing space.

Other innovative features include Outsider handles to provide a larger, flat interior surface for packing, built-in garment holders, RFID pockets to prevent digital pickpocketing and double spinner wheels for the smoothest ride.

At the heart of the new range, and blurring the line between business and leisure, is ZDX.

This is a casual, sophisticated collection that reflects the way we live - and travel - today.

Crafted of rugged, resilient fabrics with thoughtfully engineered details, the bags are designed with a smart yet simple aesthetic that encourages mixing and matching.

Available in black and olive, the collection includes wheeled luggage in a range of sizes, duffle bags and a variety of companion pieces.

Breaking Travel News was recently given the opportunity to enjoy the ZDX Convertible Backpack Duffle – a product offering travellers a chance to change it up on the go.

Thoughtfully placed pockets and features makes it effortless to go hands-free when needed – this is a dynamic sidekick perfect for any excursion.

The clamshell opening of main compartment provides a luggage-style packing experience, while separate laptop and tablet compartments let you stay organised on the go.

At the same time, the large front compartment offers storage of accessories like toiletry kit, sandals or smaller items you might need.

On the outside, lockable zipper pulls add security, while both backpack and shoulder-style straps allow for multiple carry-styles, including duffle.

The bag fits under most major airline seats and could offer enough capacity to elude hold-bag charges but enough space for a leisurely weekend on the beach.

More Information

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand.

With a dedication to continuous innovation, exacting performance and true dedication to the art of travel, Briggs & Riley embodies the company mantra of ‘Travelware crafted for a life well-lived. Made to last for life’.

The company leads the way, from the first wheeled luggage to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, elevating industry standards while ensuring effortless passage for discerning travellers worldwide.

