Breaking Travel News investigates: Ventus at Marina El Cid Spa & Beach Resort

As El Cid Resorts prepares to reopen its properties in Mexico following the Covid-19 outbreak, Mark Hakansson visits Ventus at Marina El Cid Spa & Beach Resort to discover more about this one-of-a-kind destination

The word ventus originates from the Latin for wind, and as you look out at the breeze skipping over the Caribbean Sea, the waves cooling the resort around you, it’s easy to see where the developers got their inspiration from.

As I recline in one of the hammocks dotted along the beach, a gentle gust rocks me from side to side and I decide that the resort was named well.

Ventus at Marina El Cid has a beautiful Caribbean charm, with its laid-back feel and surrounding palm trees.

The resort sits on the stunning Riviera Maya coast encased by lush tropical forests and coastal jungle.

El Cid Ventus is located next to its sister resort, El Cid Marina, and they fit together to form an all-inclusive maze of stunning gardens and winding buildings.

There are 290 suites in Ventus and 500 in the Marina.

The resort is located in the beautiful Puerto Morelos region, which sits between Cancun and Playa Del Carmen on the Mexican coast.

The Club Platinum rooms, where I was accommodated, have stunning sea views and an exclusive personal service which includes your own butler.

They can arrange a Cabana on the private beach area, reserve you the best table in any of the restaurants or even infuse your room with aromatherapy scents before you fall into bed after a long day on the beach.

The lounge area for Platinum guests offers hassle free check-in, a premium spirits bar and complimentary access to the internet computers.

Wi-Fi is available around the resort for a fee of $30 per device for those who need to stay connected, but provides a good excuse to shut off from the wider world and enjoy the El Cid Ventus experience.

The adjoining Marina Resort lends itself more to families with exciting water features, diving pools, a kids and teen club which parents can take advantage of as they practice morning yoga sun salutations at the end of the pier.

There are bike rides, volleyball, water polo, cooking lessons and many more activities that everyone can take advantage of.

The numerous swimming pools snake through the resort; there’s a kids’ pool, an activity area, an infinity pool, an adults only pool and one even boasts a swim up bar!

You can take a romantic sunset dip in one of the two large hot tubs as the attentive bar staff to deliver your choice of drink, the margaritas, and daiquiris are a particular favourite, or even a shot of ‘Mexican Water’ – tequila!

The beach is small but perfectly formed, with plenty of recliners, cabanas and hammocks to choose from.

It does suffer from a fair amount of seaweed, but this Sargassum is a big problem in most of the Caribbean at the moment, luckily large nets collect the majority of it.

From the marina you can explore the second largest coral barrier reef in the world, the Yucatan Peninsula.

By simply renting a snorkel and mask, you will discover the beauty beneath the waves.

This reef is inhabited by more than 500 species of fish and 60 wonderful species of coral, it would be impossible to leave disappointed.

Other activities available from the marina include scuba diving, Hobie cat sailing , windsurfing lessons and kayaking.

There is an excellent seafood restaurant too which overlooks the harbour and its many yachts.

The resort provides plenty of fantastic choices for foodies.

One of my favourites is Mercado de Dolores, a New York style marketplace where you can choose from several different cuisines, but the ceviche, seafood and local Mexican specialities aren’t to be missed and the creperie is a firm favourite.

Personally, I found the Mexican fajitas with corn tortillas exceptional and as most of the stations change menus daily, you are always spoiled for choice!

For an all-inclusive resort the French speciality restaurant, Ile De France, provides fine dining like nowhere else.

The menu was extensive, nine starters and 13 mains to choose from, including three types of duck on offer.

The Duck a l’Orange was a personal favourite, but was surpassed by the rack of lamb with asparagus and parsley.

The hotel prides itself on being able to cater for all allergies and food intolerances whilst still providing top quality choices.

The private dining rooms in the French and Italian restaurants offer a more intimate atmosphere for those seeking a more personal touch.

The dining experience is made so much more enjoyable by the warm, kind and attentive waiting staff.

However, if taking a break and dining in private is more your style 24-hour room service is included in the all-inclusive package.

Getting to the resort from Cancun airport is an easy 20-minute taxi ride, and is situated only a 20-minute walk from the charming town of Puerto Morelos.

The staff are exceptional, very friendly and always greet you with a smile, a hand on their heart and a friendly “Hola!”

There is something in the wind at Eld Ventus, and it’s something well worth checking it out.

Mark Hakansson