Breaking Travel News investigates: Master of craft experiences at Raffles the Palm Dubai

Inspired by the city where anything is possible, Raffles the Palm Dubai has curated a day of events with its master craftsmen.

The event will start with an artisan journey where guests have the choice of a gold leaf workshop with the furniture master or learning the art of chocolate making with pastry chef, Gianluca Guindsoni.

The experience continues with an exclusive lunch hosted by celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti at the chef’s table.

Here, guests are transported by taste to the Italian Amalfi Coast while enjoying a 360 view of the Dubai skyline.

After lunch, guests will enjoy a golden hour luxury yacht cruise to the newly opened Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, to enjoy a light sunset picnic in an exclusive private pod.

Prices for the Royal Experience start at AED20,000, for a minimum of four persons, and as of the fifth person an additional AED5,000 will be added up to a maximum of 12 persons.

Breaking Travel News has partnered with sister organisation Virtual World to offer some 3D tours of Raffles the Palm Dubai – take a look

Raffles the Palm Dubai, the palatial luxury beachfront resort on the West Crescent of the iconic, man-made island will officially open its doors this week.

Raffles the Palm Dubai became the second property from the brand in the city when it opened late last year, an opulent and eagerly-awaited addition to the local lifestyle, dining and hotel scene.

Representing the very best of the iconic Raffles brand, the destination resort offers sophisticated accommodation, spectacular dining experiences and lavish amenities, including a stunning 500-metre private beach and the award-winning Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa, which features 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and an indoor swimming pool.

Raffles the Palm Dubai - which was formerly the Emerald Palace by Kempinski - presents to guests elegantly styled rooms and spacious suites with stunning antique furnishings, each featuring a balcony or terrace with uninterrupted views, along with a collection of private villas.

Ayman Gharib, managing director of Raffles the Palm Dubai, said: “The five-star property invites guests to discover one of the world’s most exciting destinations through the gracious lens of a Raffles resort.

“Raffles the Palm Dubai will ensure that every stay is exceptional with everyone arriving as a guest, leaving as a friend and returning as family.”

The resort’s 389 rooms, which include deluxe and premier ocean rooms, premium club palm and premium club terrace rooms, range in size from 61 square metres to 203 square metres.

Guests and families in need of more space have a choice of suites, including duplex suites, signature ocean suites, premier one bedroom palm suites, the Raffles presidential suites and Raffles royal suite, ranging in size from 100 square metres 750 square metres.

All the rooms and suites offer panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Dubai Skyline.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is also home to a collection of villas, each encapsulating the grandeur of the resort.

The Raffles royal villas and Raffles imperial villas offer an exceptional accommodation experience, with sizes ranging from 950 square metres to 1,050 square metres.

Discreet indulgence is provided within each of the four-bedroom villas, which are all located by the shoreline and offer easy access to a pristine private beach and lush gardens.

Their interiors feature high ceilings, a built-in spa and private swimming pool.

The resort’s status as a majestic retreat, crafted by masters, is showcased in its classic furnishings.

Guests will appreciate the 70,000 pieces of furniture from the traditional Italian ateliers of Francesco Molon along with more than 6,000 Swarovski Crystal chandeliers.

Highly skilled artisans applied the finishing touches to each guest room using real gold and silver leaf while specialist stonemasons shaped the imported Portuguese marble.

The resort’s collection of fine furnishings is tended to by the highly trained in-house ‘furniture master’ who works around the clock to ensure every detail is perfect, polished and shining at all times.

Every guest checking into Raffles the Palm Dubai will be welcomed as a VIP and will enjoy Raffles’ famed 24-hour personalised butler service.

Always on hand when required, butlers are attentive to each guest’s every need.

Experts in what the city has to offer, Raffles butlers also act as concierges to unlock unique experiences and destination surprises.

As Dubai’s newest must-visit dining destination, Raffles the Palm Dubai’s selection of restaurants and eateries will elevate the city’s culinary scene thanks to unique dining concepts serving a mix of international and regional favourites.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Le Jardin offers sensational dishes served in a regal setting with an outdoor terrace overlooking the property’s lush gardens and the Palm Jumeirah.

At Matagi, a team of expertly trained chefs will prepare an exquisite fusion menu of contemporary Japanese and Italian food, a cuisine known as Itameshi.

Music lovers can unwind with a wonderful selection of food and drinks at Sola, Raffles the Palm Dubai’s Jazz Lounge, while watching acclaimed artists perform live jazz throughout the week.

The renowned Raffles Patisserie will serve high-end and classic French and Italian pastries, and more, complete with freshly baked breads.

Headed by Gianluca Guinzoni, who trained at Cova, one of the oldest Italian culinary institutions, the Patisserie is a must visit for all guests and visitors.

Raffles Club Lounge, accessible by guests staying in club rooms and suites, will thrill diners with 360 views of the Dubai skyline, perfect for enjoying a wonderful Aperitivo menu of food and drinks served at sunset each day.

The Raffles Club Lounge also offers a private check-in service and live entertainment.

Piatti, a vibrant and elegant beach restaurant run by charismatic Turkish and Italian Culinary Director, Batuhan Piatti, will delight the senses with a sophisticated menu of seafood dishes.

Guests can also enjoy a legendary afternoon tea experience fit for royalty at Blüthner Hall, with the majestic atmosphere complemented by a bespoke Blüthner Louis XIV Grand Piano.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide.

In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service.

Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive.

Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles.

Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is considered the World’s Leading New Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the property on the official website, or take a look at all the tours from Virtual World here.