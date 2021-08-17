Breaking Travel News investigates: Ascott celebrates historic World Travel Awards wins

CapitaLand Investment’s wholly owned lodging business unit, the Ascott Limited (Ascott), has received the top honour of ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in Asia, Middle East and Oceania at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Ascott is the biggest winner, with a total of 17 accolades across the regions, the greatest number of awards among serviced apartment companies.

Ascott achieved these top recognitions in Asia and Middle East for the sixth straight year and in Oceania for the second consecutive year.

In addition to the regional tier awards, Ascott was also voted ‘Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

Voted by tourism professionals and business and leisure travellers worldwide, winners of the annual World Travel Awards are globally recognised as hallmarks of industry excellence.

Following the national and regional successes, Ascott now moves forward to compete for the title of World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand.

The winner will be revealed at the World Travel Awards Grand Final in Moscow on November 26th, with voting open here.

Tan Bee Leng, Ascott managing director for brand and marketing, said: “To continue winning these top honours even during such extraordinary times is a strong validation of Ascott’s quality properties and world-class customer service.

“Amid the pandemic, it became ever more important for Ascott to step up the engagement with our guests and members of our loyalty programme Ascott Star Rewards.

“As we look forward to the travel industry’s recovery, Ascott will continue to transform our lodging offerings to enable our guests to live, work and play with greater flexibility.

“Ascott remains committed to deliver the highest hospitality standards and we stand ready to welcome guests at our properties across over 200 cities worldwide.”



Ascott Orchard Singapore

Ascott is the first hospitality company to partner with International SOS to offer free global telehealth, tele-counselling and travel security advisory to guests.

It launched its global online travel booking platform discoverasr.com with 14 brands onboard, and enhanced ASR as well as the Discover ASR mobile app to provide greater value to guests.

Launched in May, Ascott’s partnership with International SOS allows guests to have greater peace of mind and feel safe with on-demand quality care from medical and security experts.

The complimentary services are part of Ascott’s enhanced ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment to provide stringent hygiene and safety standards, wellness support and implement sustainable practices.



lyf Tenjin Fukuoka, Japan

Ascott launched discoverasr.com in July, unifying Ascott’s award-winning lodging brands on a single global online travel booking platform.

discoverasr.com provides guests with one-stop access to Ascott’s more than 400 serviced apartments, co-living spaces and hotels with a total of about 71,000 units in over 30 countries.

This includes more than 10,000 units across 62 properties under Tauzia Hotel Management, which are available for the first time on Ascott’s online booking platform.

In addition to the integration of Tauzia’s hotels onto discoverasr.com, the My Tauzia Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme will also be part of ASR.

Existing MTP members can sign up for an ASR membership to receive extra privileges and bonus points.

Their membership tier would also be matched accordingly within the ASR.



Citadines Gubei Shanghai, China

Despite Covid-19, ASR members continue to enjoy a slew of perks, from the ASR points purchase feature and promotions where members can purchase ASR points and be rewarded with bonus points; to the ASR Elite Status Match and CapitaStar-ASR Points Exchange programmes that allow ASR members to gain more perks or upgrade their membership tier.

With the launch of the Discover ASR mobile app in October 2020, ASR members can enjoy greater conveniences and flexibility.

The app has received over 203,000 downloads to date.

It provides ASR members with contactless services where they can search for deals, manage their membership, purchase and redeem ASR points, perform mobile check-in and check-out, and make contactless payment.



La Clef Champs-Elysees Paris, France

Discover ASR’s latest features include allowing guests to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests; earn ASR points if they opt out of housekeeping service as part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative; and share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app.

Guests staying with Ascott can access the in-app social wall and private messaging features which allow them to interact with fellow guests or communicate privately with the serviced residence’s front desk. Guests will soon be able to purchase vouchers via the app for their next stay.



Citadines Connect Sydney Airport, Australia

More Information

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators.

Ascott’s portfolio spans over 200 cities across over 30 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA.

Ascott has more than 73,000 operating units and over 54,000 units under development, making a total of more than 127,000 units in 790 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, co-living and hotel brands include Ascott the Residence, the Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!.

Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards, offers exclusive benefits to its members when they book directly with Ascott for their stays at its participating properties.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment, pioneered Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced apartment with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984.

Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

For more information, visit the official website.