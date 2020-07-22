Breaking Travel News investigates: A virtual tour of the Palm Jumeirah

As Dubai continues to reopen to international guests in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown, Breaking Travel News is taking a virtual tour of the iconic Palm Jumeirah to see what is on offer.

Joining with our sister website at Virtual World, we here showcase some of the leading properties on the manmade island in the Arabian Gulf.

Take a look below as we offer detailed tours of the fabulous locations.

Perched on the eastern crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, an archipelago of islands connected to the mainland, Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is a remarkable resort inspired by traditional Thai architecture in an Arabian setting.

A 45-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and within easy reach of a plethora of exciting attractions including Aquaventure Water Park, Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai and Dubai Marina, this resort is where one can savour moments of bliss surrounded in unimaginable magnificence.

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort is also considered the Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort by the World Travel Awards.

Take a 3D tour of the property here.

Next up, One&Only the Palm offers luxurious beach-front accommodation on the Palm Jumeirah peninsula.

Guests can enjoy panoramic views, a private beach and cuisine by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno.

Or, for the more adventurous, step aboard the One&Only boat and immerse yourself in our cosmopolitan city, just minutes away.

Considered as offering the World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas, guests can take a spectacular tour of the hotel with Virtual World here.

A haven within the vibrant city of Dubai, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah boasts a private soft-sanded beach, six distinct restaurants and lounges and elegant sea-facing guest rooms and suites.

The hotel also offers a supervised Kids Club and numerous leisure activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From snorkelling and paddle-boarding to wind-sailing and deep-sea fishing, your assigned personal concierge will arrange excursions to suit your preferences for an unforgettable experience.

Investigate further before you visit with a virtual tour here.

A Dubai icon, Atlantis, the Palm is the most Instagrammed hotel in the Middle East and an icon of hospitality in Dubai.

The ultimate holiday destination, it offers unforgettable experiences for all ages from thrill-seekers to food lovers and fitness freaks.

Nestled between the calm turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and the majestic Dubai skyline, Atlantis is the crown of the world-famous Palm.

Whether staying in the world-renowned resort, dining in one of the award-winning restaurants or feeling the rush at Aquaventure Waterpark, the hotel offers an experience a world away from your everyday.

Considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort, guests can take a virtual tour here.

Situated at the tip of the Palm Jumeirah crescent, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is the only luxury multi-concept resort in the United Arab Emirates.

Enjoying the most spectacular location in the city, its 360° panoramic view spans the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, iconic landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab as well as the glittering skyline of the Dubai Marina and the remarkable lagoons and architecture of the Palm Jumeirah itself.

Honoured with the title World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort, guests can take a look here for a virtual showcase.

Inspired by the imperial palaces of the Ottoman era, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is a five-star luxury hotel that does absolutely everything in superb style.

From its exclusive location on the west crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah to the truly spectacular lobby entrance, every detail inspires awe and delight.

This success has been recognised, with the hotel acknowledged with the title of Middle East’s Leading Resort Residences last year.

Potential visitors are invited to get to know more here.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm Resort & Spa promises a luxury beach location like no other.

Situated opposite Dubai Marina, the Polynesian-themed resort beckons with 360 deluxe rooms and 182 serviced apartments, from classic rooms to expansive beach villas with private pools and butler service.

Guests can spend fun-filled days playing tennis or doing water sports off the private beach or relax with a massage and visit.

Sofitel brings five-star French touch to Dubai hospitality for all the family.

Offering the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments, guests are invited to take a tour with Virtual World here.

Finally, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah is a property synonymous with success - a stay here means being immersed in luxury.

Enjoy a stay in one of our 244 luxurious suites, villas and penthouses, and escape from the bustling city streets into a place of complete, five-star relaxation before heading back to enjoy the best attractions, activities and hangouts this global city has to offer.

As a base to explore what makes Dubai so special, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah is a perfect choice.

Home to the Middle East’s Leading Hotel Residences, guests can take a tour of this one of a kind hotel here.

More Information

Take a tour of the whole Palm Jumeriah with Virtual World, here.