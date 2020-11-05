Breaking Travel News interview: Paulo Miranda, vice president, customers LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines has been honoured with the titles of South America’s Leading Airline and South America’s Leading Airline Brand at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Paulo Miranda, vice president, customers, at the airline, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Paulo Miranda: We work every day to improve the travel experience of our passengers and this recognition shows us that we are on the right track.

Awards like World Travel Awards encourage us and challenge us to continue listening to our passengers in order to provide them with a service that meets their expectations.

We appreciate the commitment of our employees, especially in these difficult times, as well as the direct preference and appreciation of our passengers who have chosen LATAM to carry their dreams to their destination.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote LATAM Airlines as we move into 2022?

PM: In times like these, onboard safety becomes even more relevant and meaningful.

Our efforts will continue to be focused on providing greater guarantees of a trip under the highest biosecurity standards, making each flight an experience that prioritizes the safety and health of our passengers and employees.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates LATAM Airlines from its competitors in Latin America?

PM: We have been connecting South America with the world for more than 90 years, and that history is part of LATAM’s essence.

We have charted a path that will lead us to become a closer, more diverse, committed and sustainable group.

On this last point we have developed a sustainability strategy based on three pillars - climate change, circular economy and shared value - through which we committed to contribute to the protection of ecosystems and communities in the region over the next 30 years and this has not remained just words, we recently launched the first conservation project to advance carbon neutrality.

We believe that we cannot project a future LATAM that does not go hand in hand with the development of the ecosystems and communities where we operate, and these recognitions show us that we are in line with the interests of our passengers and that makes us tremendously proud.

