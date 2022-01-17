Breaking Travel News interview: James Feeney, product manager, Swissport ALD

Club Aspire Lounge at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 has been honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to James Feeney, product manager with operator Swissport ALD, to find out how it feels to have taken the prestigious honour.

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your victory at the World Travel Awards – tell our readers how it feels to have been recognised in this way?

James Feeney: Thank you very much.

We’re delighted that the high quality of our offer and the hard work of our team at Club Aspire has been recognised by such a prestigious award.

For us, it’s all about enhancing experiences and enriching time spent at the airport, and our Club Aspire brand is a bespoke offer which meets the precise requirements of each individual traveller at each individual airport.

We strive to blend the physical and digital needs of our clients to create a unique and personalised customer experience - whether its high-end spaces for travellers to relax in both comfort and style, welcoming environments for families, or providing a quiet moment of focus for those traveling for business.

It’s very gratifying that we have managed to achieve this so successfully at our Heathrow Terminal 3 lounge.

BTN: Can you tell us what is on offer there at London Heathrow Terminal 3 – what separates you from the competition at the airport and across Europe?

JF: Club Aspire is a joint initiative from Airport Dimensions and Swissport, and both partners bring unique expertise in creating outstanding traveller experiences.

We understand that each passenger has different requirements, so we make it our business to fulfil their needs – whatever they may be.

The Club Aspire Lounge at Terminal 3 offers a calm and relaxing safe haven away from the airport crowds.

Whether travellers are looking for a quiet spot to read a book or use their devices, a meal or a drink to keep them revitalized and refreshed or a place to work in between business flights, the Club Aspire Lounge has something for everyone.

Those preparing for a long journey can also use their time in the lounge to freshen up, with plenty of shower facilities available, including towels and toiletries.

All of us at Club Aspire simply love what we do, and we look forward to continuing to welcome guests into the lounge and ensuring that each one has the perfect start to their journey.

BTN: How will you use the World Travel Awards trophy and title – will this honour help you promote the brand as we move into 2022?

JF: We’re incredibly proud to have won this award and we certainly won’t be slow to show off our success.

This is a fantastic achievement and we’ll be sharing it with our lounge visitors and the wider airport community, and of course we will certainly be celebrating with the Club Aspire team.

The team absolutely embodies the culture of the brand, and they try their upmost to make sure every guest visit is a fabulous visit.

The joy and happiness they bring to the lounge each and every day is infectious, and really sets the tone and ambience of the lounge.

Many in the team have been involved in the business since the lounge first opened and this award is a testament to them for making the Club Aspire at Heathrow Terminal 3 what it is today.

More Information

Find out more about Club Aspire Lounge at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 on the official website.