Breaking Travel News explores: NH Dubai The Palm sees brand make Middle East debut

NH Dubai the Palm has been something of a splash since it opened on the iconic man-made island at the end of last year.

The property has welcomed an elite global audience to the city state as it continues to lead the tourism market in the region.

NH Hotels, part of Minor International and a trust mid- and up-scale brand, marked its debut in the region with the property.

The new-build 533-key property has quickly become part of the scene.

NH Dubai The Palm is part of Seven Hotel & Apartments, a mixed-use development consisting of a hospitality tower and a residential tower.

The hotel is easily accessible on the main trunk of the Palm, adjacent to the largest mall on the Palm and close to the Palm Fountain at the Pointe, which launched recently as the largest fountain in the world.

The other key tourist attractions in Dubai, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina, are all within easy reach.

The new 14-storey property offers 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments.

Facilities include multiple restaurants and bars, three spa treatment rooms, a kids’ club and four meeting rooms.

For the active, there will be a gym fully-equipped with the latest equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the hotel is home to a spectacular rooftop infinity pool, creating the perfect ‘Insta’ spot.

The interiors are bold, original and energetic, bringing bursts of colour and an abundance of local character reflecting the pulse of the dynamic city of Dubai.

NH Dubai The Palm introduced new hot spots to the Palm, including a lively sports bar, plus a stylish rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool, all west facing and perfect for enjoying the famous sunsets.

Another key feature of the hotel is the large comfortable multi-purpose space for co-working and with access to the gym and showers, ideal for those requiring a late check out.

NH Dubai The Palm is owned by luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides, with a portfolio including Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate.

Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive, Minor Hotels, commented, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing NH Hotels to the Middle East and launching in Dubai is a great fit for the brand.

“The hotel will perfectly complement the existing portfolio of hotels Minor operates within the city, alongside Anantara, Avani and Oaks, widening the offering available for our guests.”

NH Dubai The Palm is the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 240 NH Hotels properties, which are known for their quality of services and facilities.

NH Hotels can be found in the best city locations across Europe, in South and Central America and in the Caribbean, effortlessly connecting guests with key corporate and leisure destinations.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, chief executive of Seven Tides, also commented: “We have built a close working relationship with Minor over the past eight years, initially with the launch of Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort in 2013.

“Being a mid to upscale brand, NH will complement the Anantara and provide cross-marketing opportunities along with the five-star Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, another Seven Tides property that is under Minor management.”

More Information

NH Hotels is the NH Hotel Group upscale brand, noteworthy for its modern and singular hotels in perfect locations across Europe and Latin America, which easily connect with the cities and neighbourhoods.

Each NH Hotel is thoroughly designed to deliver a trustworthy experience that will always meet the guest´s expectations.

It is easy-going, urban and fresh style makes of them a landmark in which live, work and interact pleasantly away from home.

Whether travellers visit NH Hotels for business or leisure, these hotels provide their guests with warm and outstanding service to ensure a perfect and easy stay for value for money.

They are ready to meet guests’ needs suitably, happy to go an extra mile, so that guest´s stays are always a pleasure.