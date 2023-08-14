Breaking Travel News explores: Fine dining at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas

Over the past few days, Breaking Travel News has been exploring Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

We took a tour of the new Spa offering, explored the new Premier Club and spoke to senior vice president Jason Kycek about how the resort has changed in recent years.

Today, in the final piece on the property, we are taking a look at the fine dining options on offer at this unique location.

First up is La Caña Bar & Restaurant.

At the heart of the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the location takes its name from the sugar cane crops that surround the town of La Romana and have been the driving force of the local economy since the 1900s.

The restaurant highlights and elevates local ingredients within the context of French-inspired fare.

Guests congregate at the bar and lounge area on a nightly basis to enjoy the sounds of local live music as well as hand-rolled cigars and an extensive selection of Dominican rums.

Causa is the name of an iconic dish of Peruvian Food, but colloquially it is used in Peru to refer to a compadre and close friend.

In an informal, modern environment with positive energy, Causa offers guests and members of the Casa de Campo community the opportunity to discover the gastronomy of Peru, one of the most varied and exquisite in the world.

The gastronomic proposal focuses on three of the most recognized styles of Peruvian Food: Creole, Nikkei and Chifa

One of the more luxurious offerings, SBG is situated in the Marina.

Featuring an exquisite international menu with a Mediterranean flair, the location is a luxurious and elegant venue for a casual dinner, or an evening’s worth of entertainment.

Dine by the pool, enjoying a chic and sophisticated vibe, with an occasional DJ appearance or live band.

The beating heart of Casa de Campo is Lago.

Discover the luxurious buffet, while enjoying spectacular views of the world-famous Teeth of the Dog golf course and the Caribbean Sea.

Watch the sunrise while enjoying fresh pastries, omelettes and local garnishes for breakfast.

Take time off during lunch to watch golfers wrap up on the 18th Hole while enjoying the expansive options available, including an ample of choice of made to order delicacies.

The shimmering waters of the Caribbean Sea have long been a source of inspiration and at La Casita everything they do is influenced and inspired by this great body of water.

Its Spanish-inspired dishes focused on fresh, local seafood complement perfectly with this stunning location.

Dine on the famous paella in the open air and watch yachts coming and going, or simply watch as the sun sinks from the sky into the calm ocean beyond.

In a setting reminiscent of a Mediterranean medieval village, and overlooking Altos de Chavón, La Piazzetta was the first restaurant at Casa de Campo.

The space, originally decorated by Oscar de la Renta, is the perfect venue for a family meal.

La Piazzetta offers a seasonally evolving selection of Italian classics as well as Italian-inspired signature dishes, including an extensive variety of fresh handmade pastas prepared in-house by staff.

Chilango Restaurant is a fun, contemporary taquería, also situated in Altos de Chavón.

With a breath-taking location overlooking Plaza Chavón and the church, this casual and affordable spot will be just right for a no-fuss meal with the big, bold flavours of everyone’s favourite Mexican street food.

Finally, and saving the best till last, Minitas Beach Club is immersed in a tropical beachfront landscape, offers sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea, and unquestionably one of the best sunsets on the island.

Discover the expansive pool deck with its infinity pool, enjoy specialty house cocktails at the ocean-view bar or delight yourself with a memorable meal at the restaurant.

More Information

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - honoured with a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards - offers unforgettable experiences, spread across 7,000 acres of adventure.

There are a total of 63 holes of exceptional golf on three courses, including the top-rated course in the Caribbean, Teeth of the Dog. Also included are the Dye Fore and Links courses, each designed by the legendary architect, Pete Dye.

The resort also includes a world-class Golf Learning Centre highlighted by Trackman technology.

These amenities are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas.

Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Centre, 245-acre Shooting Club and Altos de Chavon – an artisan village modelled after a sixteenth century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.

Find out more on the official website.