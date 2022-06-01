BookOutdoors partners with Pattern Insurance to offer their customers innovative outdoor experience

BookOutdoors has today announced its partnership with global Insurtech MGA Pattern. Together, they are making it easier for customers to confidently book outdoor travel by offering relevant and affordable travel and weather insurance.

Pattern’s platform enables BookOutdoors (bookoutdoors.com) to offer different combinations of the most relevant protections, embedded directly into the purchase path. Rain Protection is one of the most highly relevant products in outdoor bookings, as it gives customers the confidence to book their outdoor vacation, knowing they have the option to cancel their booking and receive a full refund if an eligible weather event is in the forecast.

This new partnership supports BookOutdoors belief that every booking should be safe and hassle-free. With thousands of places to stay, from camping and glamping to RV resorts and cabins, and adding more every day. BookOutdoors want customers to have an entirely personalized experience. Following their vision, Pattern is helping them to embed relevant, real-time insurance into their customer journey.

Brian Nolan, Co-Founder and CEO, says: “BookOutdoors mission is to make it easier to book outdoor travel. We’ve got thousands of remarkable places to stay that are not only camping or RV parks. With a simple integration and dynamic product offering, Pattern allowed us to get up and running with insurance in no time. Thanks to Pattern, we are now able to protect the outdoor experiences for our customers with hassle-free, personalized and affordable insurance.

Meitav Harpaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern Insurance, says: “We love the focus on quality and experience. Pattern’s solution aligns with BookOutdoors’ goal of making outdoor experiences easy to book. Our platform enables them to easily offer real-time, relevant, personalized insurance. Embedding insurance creates a new source of income for BookOutdoors while providing RVers, Campers, and Glampers with the protection they desire.”

patterninsurance.com