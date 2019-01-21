Mexico City is no doubt a truly magical destination. With a rich history and culture, the city boasts many different sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that you’ll certainly enjoy exploring. Choosing a place to stay in Mexico City will have an impact on the kind of experience you have during your trip, so it can be of real benefit to understand the best places to stay in the area. From the old and historic Zocalo Area in the city’s center to the further out, sky-scraper-packed modern district of Santa Fe, you’ll be able to find the perfect neighborhood to suit your needs. You can expect to visit fantastic museums and art galleries, enjoy a thriving nightlife, dine in the best restaurants, and experience the local culture throughout the city. So if you want to find out the best areas to stay in Mexico City, then read on to discover more!

Santa Fe

Santa Fe is one of the newest, most commercial areas in Mexico City. It’s packed full of gleaming glass skyscrapers and is home to a great selection of international restaurants and shopping malls. It’s a sleek, chic area that’s perfect for a luxury getaway in the city, so if you’re searching for a more modern escape, this is the place to stay. There are so many hotels in Santa Fe, Mexico City that can upgrade your trip to a whole new level, so be sure to take the opportunity to look around online for the best reviewed hotels in Santa Fe so that your vacation is memorable for all the right reasons. You can also find one of Mexico City’s main lungs and perfect city-escape park called La Mexican Park. The area is also known as being the fanciest neighborhood in the city – so prepare for some more upscale accommodation and dining options.

Historic Centre

For a more historic sightseeing opportunity with the most picture-perfect architecture and countless excursion opportunities, the Historic Centre is a great place to stay. The streets here are exactly what you might imagine when you think of Mexico, with ornate buildings and bustling streets filled with life. The Historic Centre is the oldest neighborhood, and it can be an affordable place to stay for backpackers and those traveling on a budget, so this is something to bear in mind if you would like to save some cash on your visit to Mexico City.

Paseo de La Reforma

Modeled after the great boulevards of Europe, the Paseo de la Reforma runs diagonally across the heart of the city and hosts a great number of different hotels and accommodation options. It is also located well enough to explore all parts of the city. If you want an action-packed area to stay in Mexico City, then Paseo de La Reforma might just be the place for you. It’s often considered the Times Square of Mexico City, boasting monuments, shops, outdoor markets and nightclubs wherever you look. It’s totally pedestrian friendly which is perfect for a first-time visitor taking in the many sights and sounds, and there are so many different delicious restaurants nearby to dine in.

Condensa

For a relaxed, bohemian getaway with hippie vibes and a slower pace of life, Condensa is the place to stay. Condensa is becoming one of the most popular neighborhoods in Mexico City, partly due to the glorious boulevards lined with lush trees, along with the Instagrammable art nouveau and art deco architecture. There are countless eclectic stores, bars and eateries, as well as a number of green spaces that are ideal for relaxing on a hot summer’s day.