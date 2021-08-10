All you need to know about transportation in Cancun

Cancun international airport is one of the most visited places in all of Mexico due to the many tourists coming in and out of the city. Since there are no Tulum and Playa del Carmen airports yet, all travelers wishing to get to these destinations must first arrive at Cancun Airport (CUN).

Cancun Airport does not offer a complimentary shuttle service or transportation. However, agencies such as Cancun Airport Transportation offer their shuttle services out of the airport to any hotel or destination.

Another option to consider before traveling to Cancun is to get a service in advance to move to any destination, either inside or outside Cancun.

Airport shuttle services in and out of the city are reliable, safe, and quite fast. By getting a shuttle service in Cancun, you will get to destinations such as Playa Mujeres, Puerto Morelos, Akumal, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya.

Not only will they be able to take you to your hotel of choice, but they can also offer transportation to your Airbnb or favorite attraction within any of these destinations.

One of the advantages of booking a shuttle service in advance at the airport is that a vehicle will be ready to take you to your destination when you arrive in the city, and you won’t have to wait or wait in line.

If you are considering getting a transportation service in Cancun, you must first know your type of trip and consider the number of people traveling with you.

Private transportation

Private Transportation in Cancun will help you get where you want to go without continuous stops or strangers on the way. In addition, one of the advantages you will have is the comfort of moving smoothly and directly to the place you want to visit.

Transportation for groups

The group transportation service is ideal if you are traveling with seven people or more. This is probably the most popular among travelers who do not like to travel alone and enjoy the company of their friends or loved ones.

This type of service is ideal for group travel, hotel transfers, tours, weddings, conventions, school trips, business, and more.

Bus

Traveling by bus is more normal than it seems in cities like Cancun. The only disadvantage of bus transfers is that you will not get directly to your destination. Instead, the transfer is from terminal to terminal with many continuous stops, making it much slower to get to wherever you want to go.

You will probably also have to take a cab or other transportation service, as the distances are usually long from the hotels to the terminal.

SUV or VIP Transfers

Most transportation agencies offer VIP transfers to any destination. Although this has a slightly higher price than the cab or private transportation service, it is the most comfortable. Usually, the agencies offer space for up to 5 or 7 passengers.

Advantages and disadvantages of the different methods of transportation in Cancun

Cancun is a small but very urbanized city growing day by day; that is why the transportation method you choose will be fundamental to move wherever you want inside or outside Cancun.

To move within Cancun or its outskirts, you will find vehicles such as the VW Transporter, passenger van, Toyota Hiace, SUVs, or similar. In addition, luxury transportation is provided in SUVs or similar.

You must obtain a transportation service before your trip so that when you arrive, you do not have to wait hours for a cab or any other method of transportation.

One disadvantage of transfers is that you will not be able to get around everywhere on your own. For this probably renting a car in Cancun can be your ideal option.

Booking is also very easy, whether you move around by cab, ADO private transportation, car rental, or any other method of transportation.

Cancun Airport Transportation service modes

Direct transportation or One way

Ideal to go from the airport to your destination and vice versa.

Open transportation

to travel within a specific zone or destination with a minimum of one hour of travel time. With this method, you will be able to safely move between plazas, restaurants, parks, and more within the city.

Round trip transportation

This type of transportation is ideal for going to your destination and then returning.