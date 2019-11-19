Algarve villas the popular choice

Algarve is approximately 2 hours away from a lot of the airports in Europe. It’s also one of the most popular destinations when it comes to relaxation and enjoyment. It’s popular for both relaxation and enjoyment, not to mention that the golden beaches are absolutely awe-inspiring. There is a total of 30 world-class golf courses and the area is rich in cultural diversity so there really is something out there for everyone to enjoy.

Villas in Algarve with Private Pools

There are so many stunning villas in Algarve offered by Affinity Villas and others it is fact that a lot of them come with private swimming pools. They also have the best possible facilities for family and adult holidays. The villas can sleep from 2 to 18 people and the facilities can include pool tables, heated pools, hot tubs and so much more. If you enjoy being connected then you’ll be glad to know that WiFi is included and that there is plenty of access to water parks, tennis courts, children’s play areas and gated pools. If you’re interested in learning more about some of the many villas that are in the area then simply take a look below at villas offered by Affinity Villas.

Casa Danielle Santa Barbara

This villa is absolutely stunning to say the least. It has a total of 5 bedrooms and there are also 2 bathrooms. The villa is partially air-conditioned and it comes complete with a private pool. The hot tub is also a fantastic option and it has very flexible accommodation. It can sleep up to 10 people and there’s a separate cottage too. The property has been re-created into several parts. This ultimately means that there is something for everyone. Togetherness joins the rooms and the BBQ terrace is right by the pool. The open plan means that you can spread out and really have the vacation you’ve been dreaming of.

Casa Nova

Another very popular villa in the area is Casa Nova. This sleeps 6 and it has a total of 3 bedrooms. It has 1 bathroom and 2 shower rooms. It’s fully air-conditioned with a spacious pool. When you stay at this villa, you’ll be in walking distance from the shops and restaurants, not to mention that you can easily get a fabulous view of the surrounding area. The gates open up to a cobblestone drive with parking that’s very close to the villa. As if that wasn’t enough, you also have a dining area with a maid service that comes three times a week.

Things to do in Algarve

Outdoor sports and even leisure activities are in abundance. This is all due to the fantastic weather and purpose-built facilities. There’s a huge range of things to do, for example, you could take part in the water sports or even pay a visit to the marina. You can also go to play tennis, ride horses or play golf. It’s safe to say that there are so many things to do and even more to see, so if you are planning a vacation then there’s never been a better time for you to book in at some of the many luxurious villas that there are in the area.