7 of the best golf holidays from Golf Holidays Direct

Golfing holidays are hugely popular with golfers from all over the UK looking to travel abroad to find warm sun and excellent golf courses to play. Golf Holidays Direct are specialists at finding the very best deals and trips for the most popular golf breaks all around the world at the very best value. You can book golf breaks to Portugal from £99 which even include unlimited golf or how about an all inclusive golf break to Spain and enjoy the year round sunshine

Palm Village Suites

Book an all inclusive golf holiday with unlimited golf to The Salgados Palm Village in Portugal. The recently refurbished Salgados Palm Village Suites offer modern, well appointed accommodation, a variety of dining options and a championship golf course on your doorstep for your luxury golf break. With these elements combined you have the recipe for a perfect golf holiday. The Palm Village will offer a modern, spacious accommodation, a range of leisure facilities and superb dining options. The Salgados Palm Village is a popular choice from our customers looking at booking their next golf holiday to Portugal. The hotel is just a 10 minute walk from the sandy Salgados Beach and a stones throw from the famous Salgados Golf Course offering a challenging 18 holes in the beautiful Salgados Lagoon Nature Reserve.

Amendoeira Golf Resort

Amendoeira Golf Resort is a 5* award winning resort which is just a 35 minute drive from Faro Airport,. Amendoeira Resort offer’s 5 star luxury 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom villa’s with two stunning championship courses just a stones throw away, making this venue ideal for your next Algarve golf break.

The resort offers modern apartments with equipped bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen and a spacious lounge. For groups who require more space, two bedroom apartments with mezzanine are available which include a sofa bed and ensuite with shower. Bigger groups can easily be accommodated in three, four, four superior and five bedroom villas. Amendoeira Resort will cater for any group size with a huge range of accommodation types which makes your life easier when deciding on your next golf holiday in the Algarve.

Amendoeira Resort offers the newest championship courses in the Algarve, Oceanico Faldo Course and Oceanico O Connor Jnr, complemented by the unique floodlit 9 hole par 3 Oceanico Academy course. If you seek a luxury golf holiday which includes top of the range accommodation, championship golf courses & stunning scenery then you really do not need to look any further.

Marconfort Griego Hotel

The Marconfort Griego Hotel is an all inclusive golf break venue it is located in Torremolinos, halfway between Malaga and Benalmadena, in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the whole of the Costa del Sol. These combined factors make Spain a ideal all-inclusive golf vacation.

Situated in the marina itself, this hotel is just a 14-minute walk from Lido Beach, making it perfect for visitors seeking nightlife on their next golf vacation to Spain. The hotel provides 414 lately refurbished guest rooms. The rooms are furnished with a contemporary touch and offer ocean opinions to guarantee maximum convenience for visitors. This hotel is good for those who want to relax.

Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort

The Riu Kaya Palazzo faces a lengthy gold-sand beach-the setting for a sea-view bar and an entire al-fresco tick-list of operations.

Big is pretty here. The hotel gives out a waterpark pool area, a medley of restaurants, and ends off with an 18-hole golf course. Book your next ideal golf vacation or golf break with Golf Holidays Direct. We have a broad variety of choices with fresh deals added weekly for all kinds of golf holidays.

Vale Do Lobo Golf Resort

One of the best golf holidays in Portugal is a golf break to Vale do Lobo. It is Portugal’s biggest and most exclusive luxury holiday destination - a 400-hectare estate of exceptional beauty containing two championship golf courses and flanked by a 3-mile sandy beach.

In addition to the two fabulous courses, there are 25 different sporting and recreational activities on offer here. Dozens of bars, shops, bistros, cafes and a nightclub all attract not only discerning golfing holidaymakers, but international celebrities who choose Vale do Lobo as their home and playground. This is a very special place; you really feel as if you leave the rest of the world’s troubles behind you when you enter through the resort gates.

Aphrodite Hills

Not much better than the 5* Aphrodite Hills Golf Resort in Cyprus is a golf holiday in Cyprus. Aphrodite Hills provides like no other a distinctive golf vacation experience. This 5* award winning venue has a normal on-site championship golf course that contains all year round free buggies. The hotel, together with half board or all inclusive, provides bed and breakfast packages. There are also six championship golf courses on the island to choose from if you’re traveling to Cyprus for a golf holiday. Contact Golf Holiday Direct to package your next golf break to Aphrodite Hills with more than pleasure.

Constance Belle Mare Plage

At the five-star Constance Belle Mare Plage hotel in Mauritius, soft white sand and never-ending blue skies await you. With more than 250 rooms, this resort provides an abundance of relaxation and escapism in addition to white sand beaches, seven unique restaurants, six trendy bars, gym, spa and golf. The Links Course here was intended by Peter Allis, a renowned golf commentator, whereas the Legend Course hosted the European Senior Tour and saw some of the game’s greats walking the fairways

Call the specialists now at Golf Holidays Direct on 01462488370 to start arranging your perfect golf break.