5 Top destinations in Europe

Europe is filled with many beautiful places, but there are nonetheless some destinations that really stand out. Thus, this article will provide you with a list of the 5 most stunning destinations in Europe.

1. Santorini, Greece

For starters, the beautiful island Santorini in Greece definitely deserves to be on this list. Santorini might be best known for its stunning white-and-blue houses and architecture, but it has so much more to offer than that! Namely, there are also wonderful beaches, a lot of nice routes, if you want to take a hike and the local cuisine, is simply to die for. All of this makes Santorini the perfect place if you’re looking for a well-rounded, relaxing vacation!

2. Iceland

Furthermore, Iceland is one of the most charming countries in Europe. Especially when it comes to nature, Iceland takes the cake! More concretely, Iceland offers many fascinating hiking routes, hot springs, and waterfalls, to just name a few wonders of nature. However, the one thing that truly stands out is the Blue Lagoon there, with its crystal clear water that will make visiting it worth your while. Moreover, if you’re particularly lucky, you might even be able to see the Northern Light when you’re there, which is a true sight to behold!

3. La Provence, France

Next up, there’s the Provence region in France. This region has many things to offer, ranging from the beautiful nature and the cozy little villages to the mountains and the beaches. However, if you decide to visit the Provence region, you need to go visit one of the countless lavender fields that you will be able to find there. You truly will be astounded by the beautiful colours and the very comforting smell of all the flowers. Thus, these fields can definitely provide you with some much-needed peace and quiet.

4. The Highlands, Scotland

To find marvelous destinations, you won’t always necessarily have to travel very far. Namely, the Scottish Highlands are also considered to be among the top destinations in Europe and they definitely deserve to be! Once you take a good look at this unbelievably stunning green landscape, you will truly be amazed by the view that you will encounter there. Not only will you find beautiful mountains, forests, etc. there, but you will also be pleasantly surprised to find that the locals are very hospitable and willing to immerse you in their nature and culture!

5. Ljubljana, Slovenia

Last, but not least, another great European destination is Ljubljana. Even though Ljubljana is the capital of Slovenia, it mostly remains untouched territory when it comes to tourists and such. Namely, it seems as if people are only just beginning to discover everything that it has to offer. Ljubljana is the perfect place if you’re looking for an original city trip, seeing as it’s generally very snug and cozy. Ljubljana not only offers remarkably great architecture and hiking routes, but you also need to check out the many local markets when you’re there. Concretely, you will be able to taste several local dishes that won’t leave you disappointed!