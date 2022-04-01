16 Reasons Camino de Santiago and the west highland way are your next walking holiday

If you’ve ever been on a walking holiday you’ll know how great they are. You have a connection to the land you don’t find on any other type of vacation, and you get to see parts of a country that are off the beaten track and few tourists see.

If you’ve never been on a walking holiday such as those provided by Orbis Ways, then you are in for a treat. You’ll get to see the world differently than if you go for a resort kind of break.

Here, we’ll focus on two of the best walking holidays in Europe, the Camino de Santiago and Scotland’s remarkable West Highland Way.

The Camino de Santiago Walking Holiday

In the 10th century, relics were discovered that showed James Zebedee a 100 years earlier undertook a great pilgrimage to the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia which is on the Spanish northwest coast. It was an epic journey encompassing 750 kilometres. Obviously, in the 9th century, every mile was completed on foot.

In 1492 after the fall of Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile, did Pope Alexander VI declare the Camino de Santiago to be one of the three great Christian pilgrimages together with Jerusalem and Rome.

Today some still take on the 750 kilometre route! The better tour operators have condensed the route so you do a smaller chunk of it and you can opt for walking holidays between 7 to 11 days to complete. So with this in mind, why should you opt for the Camino de Santiago as your next walking holiday?

8 Reasons to Walk the Camino do Santiago

1. The Camino de Santiago is a World Heritage Tour

2. You get to walk in the footsteps of history as you move towards Galicia on Spain’s northwest coast. No matter your starting point you’ll see quaint towns and villages, vibrant historical cities, and discover myths and legends that will enthral you.

3. See things that are often missed out from tour guides and travel books. Many of the fascinating places you visit you will feel like you’re discovering for the first time as they are unspoiled and not worn through persistent tourism.

4. You’ll fall in love with the land and get an understanding of what it must have been like to live where transport was a horse or your own two feet.

5. Good tour operators will arrange your accommodation for you night by night, and you’ll still have time to linger in places you love.

6. You’ll walk no more than 25 kilometres per day which is manageable for most people.

7. You’ll experience culture like never before. Seafood, local dishes, together with museums, galleries, and other historical sites.

8. You can choose the number of days you wish to walk ranging from 7 to the full 36 day pilgrimage! There are a number of starting points including Portugal and France which allow you to savour the beauty of two countries and not just one.

The Camino de Santiago is amazing and you should walk it as soon as you can.

Scotland’s West Highland Way Walking Holiday

Scotland’s West Highland Way is quite a different walking experience and won’t take you 36 days to complete! Although you may want to stay for 36 days such is the rugged beauty of the place.

The West Highland Way takes in the Scottish Highlands and part of the Lowlands. It has been the scene of historical precedence and many battles were fought here between the Scots and the English.

Many film producers have set their movie here, the land making the perfect setting for medieval and fantasy epics.

One of the beautiful things about this walking holiday is that you gain a true understanding of Scotland and her history.

8 Reasons to Walk the West Highland Way

1. Walking the West Highland Way takes you to beautiful lakes, mountains and valleys.

2. Depending on your route you will see the Highland Boundary Fault where the Highlands meets the Lowlands. This is a geological fault that runs through Scotland.

3. Some routes take you along the ‘Devil’s Staircase’ which is an ancient military route that takes you to Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK.

4. You’ll fall in love with the rugged landscape.

5. Good tour operators will arrange your overnight stays, so you just have to walk the route and marvel at what you find.

6. Discover the world famous Scottish whiskey!

7. Uncover quaint towns and villages and discover Scottish culture.

8. You’ll never walk more than 25 kilometres in one day which is manageable for most people.

Scotland’s West Highland way together with the Camino de Santiago are two great walking holidays. You will see historical sites, things that few tourists see, and you will be back year on year to explore more of the land. Ensure that you check them out as soon as you can.